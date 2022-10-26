Exterior of White Mountain Cafe & Bookstore

The inside of the White Mountain Cafe & Bookstore beckons two visitors outside the Main Street shop in Gorham. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

GORHAM — The owners of a popular book store and cafe seek new adventures and are looking for a buyer for the business they’ve run for 16 years while raising a family.

Jenna and Nat Bowman own White Mountain Cafe & Bookstore at 212 Main St. The single-level shop also features children’s toys, gifts, and small tables to enjoy a light lunch or breakfast, pastry and cold and hot beverages. Twelve to 14 people comprise the shop’s staff.

