GORHAM — The owners of a popular book store and cafe seek new adventures and are looking for a buyer for the business they’ve run for 16 years while raising a family.
Jenna and Nat Bowman own White Mountain Cafe & Bookstore at 212 Main St. The single-level shop also features children’s toys, gifts, and small tables to enjoy a light lunch or breakfast, pastry and cold and hot beverages. Twelve to 14 people comprise the shop’s staff.
The property also features a 2-bedroom apartment rental on the second floor. The property itself sits on a bit over half an acre.
Mention of the sale is bittersweet.
“We aren’t planning on moving away but we are planning on traveling,” Jenna said during a telephone interview.
The couple’s son is now a junior in high school, looking at colleges. Their daughter is a high school freshman. Both teens are busy with school, sports and work, she said.
Staying in the Gorham and White Mountains area would give Jenna and Nat the opportunity also to visit their son in college and spend time with their daughter.
The last two years added to the knowledge and skills needed for the Bowmans and the staff to run the shop as best as possible. In spring 2020, the store shut down like every other store with the pandemic outbreak. As the public health situation changed, businesses reopened and people cautiously ventured out following medical guidelines, so did the Gorham retailer put into practice new ways to meet customers’ requests.
An online ordering system began and items to go featured new packaging.
It was “a silver lining for us,” Jenna said. “It was stressful for us not knowing what would come out of it." The Bowmans and staff found they could “serve more people faster and more efficiently.”
Don Lapointe, of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty is handling real estate inquiries. Jenna said Lapointe keeps the couple updated on interest in the property. The building is listed on the badgerpeabodysmith.com website for $699,000.
Being involved in every aspect of running a business for nearly 20 years is mutually thrilling and exhausting. Jenna said it is really fun work and she’s happy to continue doing what she is doing. Yet she and Nat also are looking forward to the future.
“It’s kind of exciting. I like change,” she said, adding later that it’s just kind of fun to see what comes next.
