Supply-line disruptions continue to vex the automotive industry. The microchip shortage is one of the bigger roadblocks to new car production, but the scarcity of more common parts is having a ripple effect throughout the trade. All this is causing vehicle prices to rise — or, more accurately, continue to rise.
Kelley Blue Book reported that for the first time in history, the average price of a new car in the U.S. surpassed $45,000 in September, following six consecutive months of record climbing prices.
American car buyers’ appetite for SUVs, pickups and other higher-priced vehicles are partly responsible for this new record, which represents a nearly $4,900 increase from a year ago. At the same time, dealer incentives are at an all time low.
It’s not necessarily consumers who are hungry for SUVs and pickups. We’re also being fed more expensive choices by manufacturers who realize a higher profit on these vehicles, so when production is squeezed due to lack of resources, automakers are using their capacity to produce the vehicles that bring in the money.
Buyers looking for more choices are turning to used cars, a phenomenon which, as you may have guessed, is also driving up prices in that segment of the market. The average price of a used car in September reached its own record of $28,364 — representing an $8,000 jump from February 2020. The average price of a 5-year-old car in September rose to $24,500, a $6,000 increase from pre-pandemic pricing.
Surging car prices are convincing more drivers to maintain and repair their current vehicle, but even this area of the industry is seeing shortages of certain once-common parts, like some filters, batteries and other normal wear items. One of our lubrication suppliers was lamenting that they’re having trouble getting all the bulk components they need to blend synthetic oils.
Some supply chain slowdowns can be blamed on shipping and delivery constraints, while others might be based on the need for a production line part that’s not available due to limited sources.
At one point, we were having trouble getting windshield washer fluid from our normal supplier due to a problem with the manufacturer of the plastic bottle caps on the fluid jugs.
Still, even with the increase in auto part prices, keeping and fixing an older vehicle might be a good option. Just don’t assume the price you were quoted a few months ago hasn’t gone up.
If you do need a new vehicle due to unavoidable circumstances, consider a used car that might be a decent value instead of your dream ride. You can always buy something else as the automotive industry rebounds.
Shopping the classifieds or common online sites for a private-party sale is also an option, as long as you exercise some due diligence as you should with any significant purchase. A pre-buy inspection or known maintenance history can give some peace of mind.
Consider putting aside some common misconceptions that many consumers place on used cars. A “one-owner” vehicle is no better or worse than others; after all, it only takes one owner to wreck or abuse a car. A well-maintained higher-mileage car might also be a great deal and get you through a few more years, and many of these have already had the common repairs addressed.
Conversely, a lower-mileage car might be a maintenance hog-in-waiting while the low odometer will keep the retail price high. The lower values placed on an older or higher mileage car will also save money in taxes and insurance premiums.
It’s easy to paint a simplified picture of how we got to this point, but the reality is much more complex and will take time to sort out. For now, keep your vehicle maintained — it might be an appreciating asset.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
