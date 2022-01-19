CONCORD — A bill to prohibit towns from banning short-term rentals will be heard in Concord next week, and the lead sponsor said that thanks to the Sun, an amendment will offered to make the bill "more palatable" to the towns like Conway.
State Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury) is proposing a bill called SB 249 to prohibit towns from banning or tightly regulating short-term rentals, although according to him it gives towns more powers than they had before.
He said the bill wouldn’t apply to municipalities that already have STR regulations on the books. But if passed, it would prevent municipalities from making new ordinances to regulate STRs. The law, if signed, would go into effect next July 1.
The bill will be heard by the state Senate Commerce Committee, which French chairs, on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the State House. Other members of the committee are vice chair William Gannon (R-Sandown), Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) and Kevin Cavanaugh (D-Manchester). The New Hampshire Senate, including the committee, live-streams on Youtube.
In an interview in mid-December, French said the bill would prevent towns from restricting private property from being used as short-term rentals. In a follow-up email, he clarified that regulation would be part of the bill.
The Sun spoke to French again Monday, and he said he's going to offer an amendment to make the bill "more palatable to cities and towns." The amendment will include parking, noise and occupancy, meaning how many people can be in a house. Noise and parking are already regulated in existing laws, but the amendment will make the law more clear in terms of short-term rentals.
"We didn't want to prohibit them or allow any cities or towns to prohibit them directly we are obviously going to allow regulation of them," said French. "I think it (an amended bill) will address it well for everyone involved."
As for occupancy, French said the amendment would prevent issues like "30 people crammed into a two-bedroom apartment."
The language of the amendment wasn't available Tuesday, and French said he would share it with the committee before the amendment language goes public.
"It's only due to your personal persistence that I have even determined I will make concessions," said French to a reporter.
The Sun last month informed French of the issues the town of Conway and the greater Mount Washington Valley has had with STRs. French and the reporter joked about how the town of Conway, which has strong anti STR elements, may become a more welcoming place for him because of the proposed amendment.
"I can now go on vacation and eat up there in the fine restaurants," he said with a laugh.
As written now, the bill says, "Notwithstanding any provision of law to the contrary, no legislative body of a city, town, or country in which there are located unincorporated towns or unorganized places, shall prohibit the use of a building or structure as a vacation rental or short-term rental nor regulate the use of such structure or building as a vacation or short-term rental based on the structure or building's classification, use, or occupancy."
However, after learning about the situation in Conway, which has gone to court to defend the right to regulate STRs, French, who has served in the state Senate since 2017, indicated a willingness to amend his legislation.
Meanwhile, Madison selectmen have sent out letters telling STR owners in the Eidelweiss Residential District to stop renting and say they will send such letters to owners in other places in Madison.
French provided the Sun with a chart from the New Hampshire Association of Realtors that explains what the bill will do. The NHAR says that the bill creates a "specific authority" for towns to register STRs and ability to charge fees to cover the cost of the registrations. It also allows towns to inspect single and two family homes and authority over disorderly houses.
Registration would not be contingent on an inspection unless there is "reasonable suspicion" the property is in violation of the housing standards law. A municipality may also seek an "administrative inspection warrant" if denied entry.
In addition to attending the hearing in person, people may also email the committee members though the general court website by going tinyurl.com/2p955wra.
"If they are totally negative I don't read them," said French of constituent emails. "If they are really wise, they will start off saying something nice and then get into the negative comments."
In December, Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau sent Bradley, who is a bill co-sponsor, a brief email saying selectmen could not support SB 294 because town voters opted to ban them. He also said the bill didn't go far enough when it comes to life safety. He also sent Bradley a copy of the regulations that selectmen would have adopted had the town vote gone the other way.
The New Hampshire Municipal Association is against SB 249. NHMA is asking people to call their state senators, especially if they sit on the commerce committee, to tell them to vote to kill the bill. It says STRs contribute to the , lack of long-term affordable and housing and the party houses as issues particularly in member towns that are tourist destinations.
The Sun interviewed NHMA Executive Director Margaret Byrnes about SB 249 at the end of December. She said NHMA has a team that testifies on bills. NHMA also encourages members to testify as well.
She said because this bill creates a state wide zoning mandate (STRs can't be banned) and takes away local control, opposing it is a high priority for NHMA.
"Very simply, short-term rentals are subject to zoning regulation, just like every other kind of land use," said Byrnes. "And our position is that they should continue to be subject to zoning regulation, and this bill would just completely take away that authority."
