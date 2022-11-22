PINKHAM NOTCH — Ski areas throughout the state took full advantage of the hard turn in the weather to cold last week, and with the help of some natural snow that fell Tuesday and Wednesday, some started turning lifts as early as Friday.

Wildcat in Pinkham Notch hoped to open to lift-service skiing last Friday but announced on Nov. 17 it wasn't going to happen. On Monday evening the ski area posted on its Facebook page, "It’s official! Wildcat will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 24 for 2,100' of vertical fun for the 2022-23 season." Another ski resort operated by Vail Resorts, Mount Sunapee, plans to open this week just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Then the following weekend, Crotched, Cannon, Pats Peak and Ragged plan to open.

