BERLIN — The governor and executive council have approved the sale of the Twitchell House and property and White Mountains Community College President Charles Lloyd said the closing should take place in a couple of weeks.
The college is selling the 1920s Victorian-style house and 287 acres of land to Milan businessman Paul Ouellette for $535,900.
The executive council also approved selling about 15 acres on Cates Hill to Barry Kelley of White Mountain Lumber for $50,000.
“We are pleased to have this go through because we have been working on this process for the better part of three years,” said Lloyd. He said Milan Surveyor Burke York has some lot line adjustments that have to be registered before the closing can take place.
He said proceeds from the sale will go into the college’s operating account to support student success initiatives.
At 4,234 square feet, the house has six bedrooms and four bathrooms and includes an attached three-car garage and a post-and-beam barn.
Attempts to contact Ouellette to ask about his plans for the property were unsuccessful. He is listed as the president of Paul Ouellette Trucking of Milan.
The Twitchell House has not been used by the college for five years except for storage. Prior to that, in recent years, the building was used for administrative offices and as a residence for the college president.
The college purchased the Twitchell House and land in 1972 for $90,000. In arguing for the purchase, the college said it would give, what was then known as N.H. Vocational Technical College, a chance to expand.
Located directly across Route 16 from the college, the property had been the home of Mark and Ann Twitchell. Mark Twitchell, according to a 1980 college history, was an expert woods operator and a partner in the Blanchard and Twitchell Railroad, which ran between Berlin and Success. His widow continued to live in the house after his death and in 1963 donated the land across Route 16 for the college to the state. According to the history, the donation of the land was an important factor in the decision to site the college in Berlin. Nine years later, the college purchased the house and land from her estate.
Over the years, Lloyd said the college had hopes of using the building as a restaurant for the culinary arts program or an environmental center but said there was never sufficient funding to carry out those dreams. There were also discussions about using the building for student housing.
After deciding to put the property on the market, the college earlier this year issued a request for proposals for real estate firms and selected RE/Max Northern Edge Realty. The property went on the market in March and in less than a week, the college entered into a purchase and sales agreement with Ouellette.
As part of the process, the college agreed to adjust a boundary line and convey a small piece of land to the city so a water reservoir will be totally on city land. A miscalculation had resulted in part of the reservoir being located on college land.
