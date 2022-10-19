Crowds fill the Service Credit Union Park in Berlin to enjoy food and music last Saturday during the annual RiverFire festival. Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Coordinator Paula Kinney reported a record attendance at the event, which was held without pandemic restrictions for the first time since 2019. (MARK GUERRINGUE PHOTO)
Crowds fill the Service Credit Union Park in Berlin to enjoy food and music last Saturday during the annual RiverFire festival. Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Coordinator Paula Kinney reported a record attendance at the event, which was held without pandemic restrictions for the first time since 2019. (MARK GUERRINGUE PHOTO)
LA Harley performed before a large crowd in the Service Credit Union Park in Berlin last Saturday. (MARK GUERRINGUE PHOTO)
BERLIN — Last Saturday’s 19th annual RiverFire festival lived up to its promise of being bigger and better than in previous years. The event brought a record number of tourists and locals together for an event-filled celebration of Berlin’s history and culture centered around the Androscoggin River.
The highlight of the night, as always was the lighting of boom piers along the river with fire. The boom piers, created in the 19th century to separate the river during log drives, are piled with wood for the event and then lit just after sunset. The event also includes a parade, ATV run, 5k race, live music, fireworks booming across the water from the Landry Farm and several other activities.
Paula Kinney, executive coordinator of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce said that in her 15 years of hosting the event, this was the largest crowd she had ever seen.
Kinney estimated about 5,000 visitors swarmed the Service Credit Union Park, the brand-new Riverwalk and the closed-off portion of Main Street during the event Saturday afternoon and evening, and lines to vendors were 25 to 30 people deep.
Cars were parked as far away as downtown Berlin. People living along Main Street and some of the inner blocks off that street were allowing people to park in their driveways and on their homes’ lawns.
Shawn Hanlon of NUCAR the night before the event donated an 18-passenger van and driver to shuttle people back and forth to and from the park.
The crowd seemed an almost even mix of locals and tourists.
This reporter saw more than a few people asking people in the crowd “Are you a local, are you?” and overheard a few conversations between residents and visitors, with visitors asking, “What is it like to live in Berlin?”
Visitors had many questions about the history of the city the lumber and paper industries, the boom piers and the amenities and weather. Many seemed to be seeking out locals to get their questions answered.
Another big draw for visitors was the Bridge Street bridge, crossing the Androscoggin River, which was lined with 500 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. The Berlin High School Honor Society placed the pumpkins and lit them with battery-powered tea candles.
The crowds kept moving in both directions from the park to the bridge and then across the bridge to view the many carved pumpkins on display.
Some organizations and schools displayed their pumpkins together. Salve Regina Academy had a large display of pumpkins with religious themes from the school. Many people stopped to take pictures of their children and grandchildren’s pumpkins.
The day’s events started at 9 a.m. with the Zombie ATV Poker RUn and Scavenger Hunt. A record number of ATV riders took part in this event that ran until noon. Zombie dolls were hidden along the route at all the local business stops for the scavenger hunt, the object of which was to collect all the dolls and return to Heritage Park by the designated time.
This year a Kid Zone was set up in the lumberjack camp with bouncy houses and a trackless train.
The Kid Zone was run by the Berlin High School Backers. Hayrides were provided by the Flint Farm, using antique tractors. Doug Young and his son, Adam Young, along with Aime and Jacob Ramsey, Edward Bryant and David Bryant, were the drivers.
The 5k race sponsored by the Coos County Family Health to benefit Response Support Center for victims of domestic and sexual violence garnered 235 runners of all ages, from a 4-year-old to an 86-year-old, and included one runner from Nome, Alaska.
The winner in the men’s division was Kolbe Delafontaine with a time of 18 minutes, 30 seconds. The women’s division winner, Terry Ballou, finished in 20 minutes, 7 seconds. The last walker to come in was 86-year-old Gayle Watkins with a time of 2 hours 38 minutes and 1 second. When Watkins was seen in the distance the crown of enthusiasts began to applaud.
Watkins was surprised that the timers race officials and others waited for her and was moved by the applause she received from the crowd.
Crowds watched Berlin Police Officer Dennis Gale and his K-9 Kodiak along with Gale’s wife, Christine, in the heavily padded bite suit demonstrate a canine action.
A trackless train drove with many passengers through the park. Kevin Armor entertained the crowd with his juggling acrobatic act.
Local vendors set up booths selling raffle tickets to benefit local causes such as the Knights of Columbus and White Mountain Riders.
The Knights of Columbus raffle proceeds will benefit the restoration of St. Anne’s.
At 5 p.m., Miss Berlin-Gorham 2022 Teen Aimee Bouquet and Miss Berlin-Gorham 2022 Emily Vandeboucoeur led the children’s parade of what looked like well over 200 children in costumes with many parents also in costume marched from the Brown School to the Heritage Park lumber camp where they were greeted by the Berlin High School Backers.
Bert Asselin of the Lewiston-based band LA Harley opened with a few stories of playing Hockey in Berlin and recognized former members of the Berlin Maroons, especially Greg Nolan, with whom he had played hockey in college.
At around 6:40 p.m. p.m., two small boats with propane tanks and torches attached set off to start the bonfires on the 25 boom piers. Each boom pier had eight wooden pallets stuffed with scrap wood stacked on it.
A hush seemed to come over the crowd as the flames grew higher.
With the fires lit, one man remarked, “I’ve seen videos of this but never in reality. It really is very moving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.