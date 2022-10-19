BERLIN — Last Saturday’s 19th annual RiverFire festival lived up to its promise of being bigger and better than in previous years. The event brought a record number of tourists and locals together for an event-filled celebration of Berlin’s history and culture centered around the Androscoggin River.

The highlight of the night, as always was the lighting of boom piers along the river with fire. The boom piers, created in the 19th century to separate the river during log drives, are piled with wood for the event and then lit just after sunset. The event also includes a parade, ATV run, 5k race, live music, fireworks booming across the water from the Landry Farm and several other activities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.