There are countless reasons buyers choose one home or another, but one thing is guaranteed: The final decision comes down to emotion. When selling your home, it’s essential to do everything you can to help prospective buyers love your property and “see themselves” there.

“Even if a buyer is looking at many other properties, the home that resonates with them on a deeper level is the one most likely to get their offer,” explains Badger Peabody & Smith Sales Associate Jeff Gagnon. 

