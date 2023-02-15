There are countless reasons buyers choose one home or another, but one thing is guaranteed: The final decision comes down to emotion. When selling your home, it’s essential to do everything you can to help prospective buyers love your property and “see themselves” there.
“Even if a buyer is looking at many other properties, the home that resonates with them on a deeper level is the one most likely to get their offer,” explains Badger Peabody & Smith Sales Associate Jeff Gagnon.
Luckily, you don’t have to be a mind-reader to be successful in selling your home. With a few basic “best practices,” you’ll find yourself with big advantages in the market.
Here are a few pointers:
Get excited about staging. Staging your home is one of the most valuable advantages you can have for positioning your home to sell. A well-staged house sells up to 88 percent faster than one that has only been tidied up. Although in-person staging is worth it, there’s a low-cost alternative — virtual staging — that produces a similar effect using enhanced photographs of a home’s interior.
Dive into curb appeal. Aside from location (location, location!), curb appeal is the most potent asset you can have on your side. It forms the first impression that would-be buyers will carry with them all throughout the process. There are fast and relatively easy ways to do it: Power-washing exterior walls, a fresh coat of paint on walls and doors, and a little bit of landscaping, and of course, shoveling at this time of year.
Let there be light. Light conveys an instant subconscious message. If buyers visit a space that seems too dark, they will imagine it as cramped, dreary and smaller than it is. In advance of photography or any open house, replace your current light bulbs with more luminous ones. Don’t be afraid to add lamps and fixtures throughout a home — and make full use of natural light where you have it.
Spend time in the kitchen. Selling your home becomes a lot simpler if you have a sleek, modern kitchen to show off. Open-plan kitchens are growing popular, but just about any layout can be compelling if you invest in new appliances. A matching set of appliances might cost as little as a few hundred dollars, but it will take a big worry off the minds of your prospective buyers.
Clean and declutter. Getting items off the floor is one thing, but your best bet is to empty out the closets as best you can by moving items into storage. When closets are at least 50 percent empty, they look a lot more spacious. As for cleaning, it’s a good idea to go the extra mile. For example, steam clean carpets, drapes and upholstery, especially if you have pets.
Gagnon said, “Once buyers start telling their friends about a home, they are all but committed. These tips will help you unleash the “wow factor” and get those texts messages, social shares and more flying faster.”
Debbie Anderson and Chrissy Smith work for Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
