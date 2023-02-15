CONWAY — Ice climbers from around the region were tested with frigid and record breaking temperatures at the 30th annual Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest.
The Ice Fest, Feb. 3-5, was presented by Arc’Teryx and organized by the International Mountain Climbing School of North Conway. It brought acclaimed athletes and guides from around the country for equipment demos, workshops, introductory to advanced clinics and evening shows.
Some of the planning climbing over the three days of the event took place in higher elevations in the White Mountains and included a one-day ascent of Mount Washington.
The weather, which made national and international headlines, was not a deterrent for the intrepid individuals who had registered in advance to get outside and climb. Over 300 participants joined clinics led by professional guides throughout the weekend.
The event, hosted at Ledge Brewing Company in Intervale, promoted demos by the climbing industry’s top brands in technical gear and equipment.
“Yes, it was brutally cold,” said Max Lurie, who hails from Maine and runs Alpine to the Max, a guiding company out of Colorado. “But, I can’t think of a more prepared and qualified group of guides than people who climb frozen waterfalls on a regular basis.”
Ice Fest hosted evening presentations at the Theater in the Wood, Believe in Books Foundation in Intervale. Friday night featured a panel hosted by the American Alpine Climb and premiered a film produced by Patagonia, “Freeze//Thaw,” that documents the economic and social impact of climate change on North Conway guide services. Kitty Calhoun, Scarpa sponsored athlete and guide, gave the featured presentation on “Last Ascents” climbs that may never be able to be repeated due to warmer temperatures.
On Saturday night, Arc’Teryx athlete and headliner, Michael Gardner described three incredible ascents on the South Face of Denali. Attendees loved his stories of grit, suffering and mountain exploration. Earlier in the evening Kurt Winkler gave a heartfelt tribute to local climber and icon Ed Webster who passed away suddenly in November.
For the first time in its 30 year history, the MWV Ice Fest hosted free indoor workshops, which were attended by about 30 people. On Friday, Mardi Fuller, a communications strategist, discussed “Understanding BIPOC exclusion from outdoor spaces.” Local physical therapist Hilary McCloy presented “Ice Climb Stronger” and detailed mechanics of movement in her workshop on Saturday.
Ice Fest hosted several affinity clinics to further its mission to make climbing accessible to all. Organizers worked with Mount Washington Valley Adaptive Sports to offer an adaptive clinic; collaborated with All Outdoors Collective to offer an LGBTQ+ clinic; offered a 50+ clinic; and offered two BIPOC clinics.
The silent auction held at International Mountain Equipment raised over $8,000 for the Access Fund, a national advocacy organization that keeps U.S. climbing areas open and conserves the climbing environment.
Participants, guides, sponsors, and volunteers all had an incredible weekend highlighting the shared love of vertical pursuit on ice. They were well fed by Alison Bickford, of Bickford Box food truck, who created a different soup each day served at Ledge Brewing Company.
Festival organizers thank the long list of staff, volunteers, and sponsors for the event, in particular Arc’Teryx and the American Alpine Club, along with local companies: Comfort Inn and Suites, Coho Hostel, Bagels Plus, Flatbread Pizza, Frontside Grind, and Tuckerman Brewing Company.
The date is set for the 31st Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest on the first weekend in February 2024. For more information visit mwv-icefest.com.
