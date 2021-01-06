BERLIN — The Northeast Credit Union reopened its Berlin office on Monday after being closed for more than a week because someone who had been in the office tested positive for COVID-19.
The credit union announced ist plan to reopen in a statement Jan. 2, saying, “We are pleased to announce that we plan to reopen our Berlin Branch located at 730 Main Street on Monday, January 4, 2021.
“The branch has been sanitized and cleaned, and our staff has quarantined according to the CDC Guidelines. We are happy to report that everyone is healthy and eager to get back to work to serve you.
“Thank you for your kindness and understanding while we remain committed to keeping you, our staff and our community safe and healthy.
“As a reminder, our branches are open for teller transactions, however, if you need to sit down with a Member Services Representative, we ask that you please schedule an appointment online. All visitors to our branch locations are required to wear masks to help protect members, employees, and our community.”
Northeast Credit Union offers several safe alternatives to conducting banking transactions, including online and mobile banking and drive-up lanes at most of its branch locations with the exception of Concord and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
To explore the ways to manage your finances easily and securely, go to necu.org/alltheways.
The credit union closed its Berlin location on Dec. 26, announcing the decision in a letter to NECU members along with its intention to re-open once it was assured that the work environment was safe for staff members.
During the closure, members were encouraged you to use any of the credit union’s other locations, with the closest one being the Gorham branch, which operates as drive-up only and is located at 355 Main St. in Gorham.
For a full list of Northeast Credit Union branch and ATM locations, go to necu.org/locations.
