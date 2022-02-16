CONWAY — Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway continues its resort redevelopment with the recent opening of the Artist Falls Lodge, a new base lodge for the Tubing and Mountain Adventure Park.
The Artist Falls Lodge features a ground-level ticketing concourse for tubing and Mountain Adventure Park activities, and a new bar and restaurant. The lodge connects to an outdoor heated pool facility that accommodates on-site lodging guests.
Located on the second floor is the new Alpine Café and Bar. The restaurant features approximately 1,800 square feet of new dining space. The Alpine Cafe and Bar offers quick service grab and go options along with full bar service, and expansive views of the tubing park, base area and Mount Kearsarge.
The Alpine Café and Bar was named after the former Alpine Restaurant that was previously located at the entrance of Cranmore.
On the ground level of the building is an outside ticketing area for the Tubing and Mountain Adventure Park. The ticket concourse features new automated kiosks so that guests can easily pick up pre-purchased Tubing and Mountain Adventure Park tickets.
The ground floor also features new indoor restrooms, an employee break area and a fitness room for Kearsarge Brook Condominium owners and renters.
“The new Artist Falls Lodge offers attractive lodge amenities and progressive food and beverage options for our guests,” commented Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox.
“Tubing and non-ski attractions are a large part of our business, and we are excited to welcome guests into this new facility,” Wilcox said.
Atlantic Construction Group, the contractor that completed Building 2 of Kearsarge Brook Condominiums at Cranmore last year and will be the contractor for the new Fairbank Lodge, built the Artist Falls Lodge.
“Atlantic was thrilled to be the contractor for the new Artist Falls Lodge. With Cranmore’s rich hospitality history, we are honored to be part of Cranmore present and future development projects,” said Todd Niemaszyk, owner Atlantic Construction Group, based in Groton, Mass.
The building was designed by Archetype Architects of Portland, Maine. Archetype has been involved with Kearsarge Brook Condominiums at Cranmore and will be the architect of record for the new Fairbank Lodge. which is slated to begin construction in the spring.
The Artist Falls Lodge is open in winter on weekends and during holiday periods. In summer, the lodge will act as Cranmore’s base for summer attractions.
The newly completed Artist Falls Lodge is located near the new 89-room hotel being built at Cranmore by Lafrance Hospitality Associates that is slated to open in late fall 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.