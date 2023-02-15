CONWAY — The Mount Washington Observatory in January welcomed as new director of development longtime North Conway Public Library/Pope Memorial Library Director Andrea Masters.
Masters replaces Stephanie Fitzgerald, who has been at the Obs since 2016, and is leaving to start a family.
Masters said she was sad to leave the library, where she had been director for the past 21 years, but excited about her new position.
Her new job will focus on annual giving, i.e., fundraising, something she has had ample experience with throughout the library’s capital campaign project for its recent expansion and through heading up signature fundraising events like Bike for Books.
During her tenure as library director, Masters oversaw the largest expansion of the library facilities since 1887, when the library opened a single circulation room in the Masonic Hall, not far from the library's current location on the corner of Main Street and Mechanic Street in North Conway Village.
The addition, completed in 2020, doubled the size of the library, which had been built in 1911 and expanded in 1988, and included a complete renovation of the original facility.
In addition to increasing the room for books, the expansion allowed the Pope Library to add spaces considered essential to a modern library, including conference, meeting and study spaces, a teen room and a reading room, where patrons can relax with a good book or add pieces to the puzzle that is always out on one of the tables.
Masters also oversaw technological changes that took the library from card catalogs and books on tape into the internet age with an online card catalog and downloadable audiobooks and streaming video.
All that technology has not replaced printed books, which remain far more popular than e-books, Masters said.
“I’m leaving with a heavy heart because I really loved working at the library,” Masters said. “But also with a happy heart because I’m joining a wonderful organization that is just down the street.”
Masters will work at the Observatory's headquarters on Main Street, at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
Drew Bush, executive director for the observatory, told the Sun on Wednesday, “We are just completely thrilled to have Andrea joining us, since she has a wealth of experience.
“She has done amazing things for the Pope Memorial Library, and we look forward to having her do amazing things here at the observatory,” Bush said.
There’s no word yet on who will replace Masters at the library.
Masters was twice chosen Best Librarian in the Mount Washington Valley in a Conway Daily Sun readers poll.
She said, “I didn’t see this title of best librarian of the Mount Washington Valley as a personal thing but a recognition of the team effort of the entire staff; I was just the public face of the team.”
Masters said she will be joining another great team at the Observatory.
Masters said working for the Observatory, with its emphasis on weather research and education, in some ways will be a return to her science roots, as she also holds a medical degree and a Ph.D. in pharmacology and practiced internal medicine at a teaching hospital in Hanau, Germany before moving to the United States in 1999.
Masters was born and raised in Germany, where she attended Goethe University in Frankfurt for undergraduate studies in English and American Literature.
She is still licensed as a board-certified specialist in internal medicine in Germany.
In 1999, she decided to go on a sabbatical for a year and moved to the United States, aiming to work with either bikes or books. She did both.
After seven months on Cape Cod, Mass., where she worked in a bike shop, Masters moved to the Mount Washington Valley to follow her passion for the outdoors.
She worked as a library assistant for two years at the Bartlett Elementary School before becoming the director at the Pope Memorial Library in September 2001.
Masters’ hobbies include reading, running, biking (mountain and road), skiing (cross-country, downhill, backcountry), hiking, photography, and her two puppies. She is a member of the White Mountain Milers and the MWV Bicycling Club.
She was very involved in triathlons until she became injured and had neck surgery. In 2006, she placed eighth overall among over 2,000 women at the New England Danskin Triathlon.
Masters serves on the board of Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County and on PFAC at Memorial Hospital (Patient & Family Advisory Council).
Masters said she will miss both the staff and patrons, many of whom have become good friends. Perhaps what she will miss most is talking with patrons about books, which she said was her favorite part of the job.
“Both the library and the observatory are wonderful institutions that do so much good for the public and the Mount Washington Valley. The idea of raising funds for them and thus making them even better is very exciting,” Masters said.
Conway Daily Sun Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
