The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is seeking public comment on a draft plan that will govern management of large swaths of state land in western Maine for the next five years. The deadline for comment is Feb. 15.
The plan includes reserves such as the Mahoosuc Unit and Grafton Notch State Park, Rangeley Lake State Park, the Bald Mountain, Richardson, and Four Ponds Units, and other smaller, scattered tracts.
These properties are managed by the Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands. Nearly all of them fall within the Androscoggin River Watershed, so you can be sure ARWC is scouring the draft plan and will submit comments. Western Maine boasts some of the most spectacular natural areas remaining in the state (both these BPL holdings and other conserved lands).
The Androscoggin River Watershed Council has invested a lot of effort over the years into enhancing conservation in this special region through its stream bank restoration, barrier removal and habitat improvement programs. Maintaining the ecological health of these areas — many of which are located near the headwaters of important tributaries — is vital to the future of the greater Androscoggin Watershed.
Issues under consideration in the plan include recreation, wildlife, timber harvesting, and transportation. The draft plan can be found at maine.gov/dacf/western_mountains. You can submit comments via email to Jim Vogel at: Jim.Vogel@maine.gov or by post to: Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry, Bureau of Parks and Public Lands, #22 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0022.
