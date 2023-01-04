CONWAY — The Kismet Rock Foundation, a North Conway-based non-profit organization that offers rock climbing to underserved youth throughout New England, recently announced new officer appointments and welcomed three new members to their board of directors.
Marty Markenson of Burlington, Vt. has assumed the role of chairperson and Alyssa Riley of Intervale is now secretary. David Packard of Portland, Maine; Beth Phelps of Cornish, Maine; and Carter Owens of North Conway recently joined as part of a new strategic initiative to expand and diversify the Kismet Board of Directors.
New officer appointments were made during the June meeting.
Markenson joined the board in 2021 and has been active in modernizing Kismet's technology infrastructure and working with the development committee. He follows Dana Etra of Wellesley, Mass., who will transition to vice chairperson.
Riley, a prior executive director of Kismet, continues to be instrumental in mentoring the staff.
Packard is an attorney and real estate developer for PK Realty Management in Portland. He has board experience, recently serving on the non-profit Portland Downtown. As an avid outdoorsman and having a long history of participating in outdoor camps in his youth, he is eager to support the Kismet program and help create opportunities for young students.
Phelps has years of experience as a professional in the non-profit sector currently working for the PAS Foundation in Wells, Maine, and will bring great strength to the development aspects of Kismet as they strive to diversify funding channels. She also has worked in Wilderness Experiential Education with at-risk youth and is active in climbing and outdoor recreation.
Owens recently moved to North Conway and is a guide with the Appalachian Mountain Club. He is active in the climbing community where he learned about Kismet and reached out to volunteer at the cliff during the summer program. His knowledge of Leave No Trace practices and risk management, and his love for climbing will aid in executing the summer program weeks.
“We are thrilled with the enthusiasm, diversity, and strengths these new board members bring to the Kismet Team,” said Executive Director Krissy Fraser. “We recently developed an ambitious strategic plan and having new professional talents on the board to support various initiatives is a tremendous asset.”
Founded in 2000 by Mike Jewell, Kismet Rock Foundation nourishes the physical, intellectual and emotional development of underserved rural and urban children throughout New England before they enter their formative teen years. Kismet's success in redirecting the path and supporting the potential of children is accomplished by providing a comprehensive education in technical rock climbing within the context of a stable and loving family-like atmosphere.
