BERLIN — A couple’s idea for a grab ‘n’ go-style cafe is coming into fruition as the Live Free Food Store takes shape in a red brick building next to the old courthouse on upper Main Street, with financing from the Lancaster-based Coos Economic Development Corporation.

Retail food entrepreneurs Ryan Charest and his wife, Ellen Mikesh, of Norway Street, plan to offer customers healthy food choices from public-facing building at 206 Main St.

