BERLIN — A couple’s idea for a grab ‘n’ go-style cafe is coming into fruition as the Live Free Food Store takes shape in a red brick building next to the old courthouse on upper Main Street, with financing from the Lancaster-based Coos Economic Development Corporation.
Retail food entrepreneurs Ryan Charest and his wife, Ellen Mikesh, of Norway Street, plan to offer customers healthy food choices from public-facing building at 206 Main St.
Helping passersby find the store with a sign placed closer to the street was the reason for Charest and Mikesh’s June 27 appearance before the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. The brick structure is set back from the street and its view blocked by the tall and equally historic Albert Theatre building, 198-204 Main St., which blocks the future retail store’s view from the road.
Paul and Fran Cusson, owners of the Albert Theatre at 198 Main St., did not object to the request from Charest and Mikesh to seek a variance to have a freestanding sign set back 4 feet from the front property line, or back of the sidewalk, and 10 feet from the southernmost side of the property line. Per meeting minutes, the current code calls for freestanding signs to be 10 feet from sidewalks.
“As you all know, easily visible and attractive signage is crucial to the successful operation of any business. Because of the deep setback of this building, positioning a sign that is highly visible from the traffic light intersection will be the first indication that there is an active business on that property, and it will act as a critical tool for attracting customers to this new and very welcomed downtown business,” the Cussons wrote in an email to the ZBA.
After deliberation that night, the ZBA voted unanimously in favor of granting the variance.
The update on the cafe came full circle last week during the Oct. 12 meeting of the Berlin Economic Development Authority, also known as the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority, or the moniker BIDPA.
Laflamme said she learned of the couple’s cafe proposal in December 2020. They sought a grant and applied through the city for its downtown tax relief incentive program. The site at 206 Main St. also earlier housed a law office.
“Here they are two years later — opening," she said.
The plan also calls for the couple to live in a separate, designated space within the building.
Meanwhile, Charest is working with Seventh Street Graphics on the sign, which ZBA meeting minutes describe as to be traditional in design and 2½ feet by 2½ feet so it will be large enough to read from the road. The sign and pedestal may evoke nostalgia. That’s because using an old lamp post firmly anchored to the ground “the idea is to have a gas station appearance due to the past history of [the] building being a gas station. Ms. Mikesh mentioned trying to keep the round sign look above the tall pole but projecting off of the pole for customer visibility,” ZBA meeting minutes note.
