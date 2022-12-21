BERLIN — Area employers gathered last week in an informal setting to learn about the upcoming and voluntary Paid Family Medical Leave Act which begins next year.
Rich Lavers, deputy commissioner of New Hampshire Employment Security, described the program to nearly 35 people inside Service Credit Union Heritage Park’s log cabin cook house on the grounds of 942 Main St.
New Hampshire is the first state in the nation to offer purely voluntary participation for a paid family medical leave program. Massachusetts mandated employer and employee participation on Jan. 1, 2021. Vermont, Lavers said, is following New Hampshire’s lead and setting up a voluntary participation program.
Enrollment in New Hampshire’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Act is from Jan. 1 through March 3, 2023.
If an employer decides not to purchase coverage for employees, the employees can purchase coverage directly on their own. Whether employer or employee, MetLife is the insurance company that administers New Hampshire’s program. It is a state law that insurance products must be sold through a broker, Lavers said. An employee can go to MetLife or through a broker who will set up the program with MetLife.
The state has a five-year contract with MedLife, with an option to renew for two years. For public or state employees, New Hampshire has purchased coverage for 9,100 people, said Lavers.
The PFML act does not replace disability insurance that an employer may offer. Paid family and medical leave complements short-term disability.
As noted on website paidfamilymedicalleave.nh.gov, the plan provides up to 60 percent wage replacement for covered workers for up to six weeks per year for absences from work for covered common life events.
The paid medical leave encompasses the employee’s own serious health needs. The paid family leave covers: child bonding (for a newborn child, adoption and foster placement; family caregiver (when a covered family member has a serious condition; military exigency (when a covered family member is called to active service); and military caregiver (when a spouse, child, parent, or next of kin who is a member of the armed forces has a serious illness or injury).
The state's plan incentivizes employers to purchase six weeks of coverage through the program by providing a business enterprise tax (BET) credit equal to 50 percent of the NH PFML insurance premium they pay.
An employer may fully fund this insurance premium cost on their workers’ behalf, split the premium cost with workers or pass on the full cost to workers.
Beyond the act’s protected time off, its other feature is to help employers recruit and retain workers.
Unlike labor law posters that hang on an office wall where employees can easily see them, no such poster for paid family medical leave exists.
“There is no responsibility on the part of the employer to let employees know about this,” Lavers said. Further, “this is not a job protection program, it is an income-replacement program,” said Lavers.
To those at the Dec. 15 seminar, he told employers that the PFML is their decision. “It’s up to you,” he began, “what you feel you need and want for your workforce.”
Sarah Morrissey, employment service bureau director from NHES’s Concord office and Chelsea Wenzel, employer services representative from the NHES Berlin office at 151 Pleasant St., also attended, as did a representative from the NHES Colebrook office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.