CONWAY — Selectmen last month gave Bird Rides Inc. permission to bring their e-scooters to town, and the hope was residents could get rolling this month. But Town Manager John Eastman said Monday, “They are still looking for a fleet manager.”

Eastman said once Bird finds a fleet manager, the town will sit down with Bird and discuss where the electric scooters can be ridden and where they will be prohibited. The scooters have GPS systems that will shut down if they are taken someplace they aren’t supposed to go.

