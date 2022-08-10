CONWAY — Selectmen last month gave Bird Rides Inc. permission to bring their e-scooters to town, and the hope was residents could get rolling this month. But Town Manager John Eastman said Monday, “They are still looking for a fleet manager.”
Eastman said once Bird finds a fleet manager, the town will sit down with Bird and discuss where the electric scooters can be ridden and where they will be prohibited. The scooters have GPS systems that will shut down if they are taken someplace they aren’t supposed to go.
For example, the town wants to make sure the MWV Trails Association’s 2.9-mile paved North Conway Multi-use Alternative Transportation Recreation Path will be off-limits to scooters when the path is completed.
“That’s going to be in the shutdown zone,” Eastman confirmed.
Last month, Association President Chris Meier told the Sun even if the association and the land owners on the path wanted to allow scooters they probably couldn’t because the path is being paid for with federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement funds.
“Federal law prohibits any ‘motorized use’ except that snowmobiles, e-bikes and motorized wheelchairs can be allowed if the municipality and landowner allows them,” said Meier. “There is no exemption for electric scooters currently; so I do not think that we have the option to allow those.”
Eastman also doesn’t want them on the grass at Schouler Park, because sprinkler heads may be damaged, or Whitaker Woods, where motorized vehicles are not allowed.
Jeremy Lynch, a senior account executive for Bird Rides Inc., gave a presentation to selectmen July 12 over video conference.
He described Bird as “micro-mobility company” founded in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2017.
Lynch said the scooters could be on the road in Conway by early August and would be taken off in the fall when cold weather arrives. The contract ends Dec. 31, but Bird would be willing to let the town terminate early if it doesn’t work out.
Lynch said the fleet manager would be relocating the scooters during the day to place them where they might be used. Scooters must be parked in certain locations. Potential riders could find scooters through the Bird app.
They would start with about 20 scooters, with the maximum being 75. Conway would get 20 cents per ride as part of a revenue sharing program. Last year, Bird generated between $1,000-$1,500 per month for Oswego, N.Y., between July 4-Oct. 1.
The cost of a ride is $1 to get on and 39-49 cents per minute after that. Average rides end up being about $6. Lynch said the fleet manager would be relocating the scooters during the day to place them where they might be used.
The local fleet manager gets paid a commission on the rides that are given.
Asked about insurance by Selectman Carl Thibodeau, Lynch said as long as the rider follows the member agreement, they are covered by Bird’s insurance. If not, the liability falls on the rider.
Selectman John Colbath asked town Planning Director Jamel Torres for his opinion. Torres said he’s ridden a scooter and it’s “really fun” but had never dealt with them in his professional capacity.
Selectman Steve Porter said there needed to be “more work” on where the scooters would be ridden and parked.
He was concerned that scooters might be parked where businesses didn’t want them.
“I would have to vote against doing it until we have some concrete guidelines,” said Porter.
Selectman John Colbath made the motion to enter into a pilot agreement with Bird Rides. “I’ve no idea if this is going to work or not, but I think it’s worth trying to see,” said Colbath, whose motion passed 3-2 with Porter and David Weathers in the minority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.