CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu spent much of his weekly news conference last Thursday detailing how he expects to spend many millions of dollars the state expects to recoup from businesses that received CARES Act Funds but didn’t lose revenue because of COVID-19, plus the new funding from the American Rescue Plan.
The beneficiaries are expected to be small businesses even if they didn’t lose revenue during the pandemic and the hotel and lodging industry, live venues, clean drinking water, broadband expansion, mental health services, and state parks. No final determinations have been made on specific programs.
Sununu said the state expects to recoup $50 million from businesses that accepted grants but didn’t end up losing money and many new opportunities from the lastest round of federal funds that will bring almost $1 billion to the state of New Hampshire and another $450 million to municipalities and counties.
He also made it clear that the state is doing incredibly well economically in spite of the pandemic.
“We have one of, if not the strongest economies, in the country,” Sununu said. “Everyone is looking for employees. If you are a job seeker, there are a lot of job lookers.”
Sununu updated CARES Act spending that quickly went out the door to small businesses last year to offset losses expected due to COVID-19.
It included $340 million that went to 5,000 small businesses in the Main Street Relief Fund, but some businesses that received grants on expected business losses actually gained business, he said.
In New Hampshire, fewer businesses closed in 2020 than closed in 2019. “We were the only state in the nation” where that happened, Sununu said.
“Unfortunately, under federal CARES Act rules, the state is required to recoup” any unused relief funds where business revenue wasn’t lost, he said.
“The state does not need or want to take that money back, but we are stuck with those federal limitations,” Sununu said.
In broad strokes without providing details, Sununu said new programs are being established to get that money back out the door to businesses.
Sununu said those recouped funds will again be made available to small businesses regardless of whether they lost revenue due to COVID-19 because they likely had to spend a great deal on COVID-19-related expenses.
“We are going to release that money back to the community to support other unmet needs of small businesses,” he said.
The details are still being finalized by the Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery on how to reinvest it.
The dollars will help hotel and lodging industry and live venues, he said.
As to the new federal dollars, he said the state has received no guidance as yet on how that can be spent. But his team is working on having programs ready that will include investments in clean drinking water, broadband expansion, mental health services and state parks.
