BERLIN — The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority board made quick work of their agenda Tuesday taking no specific action on agenda items while hearing brief updates on a number of projects going on around the city.
Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme gave a brief update to the board on phase 3 of the proposed tax increment finance district saying that a final map for the proposed district is still being drafted and that the matter is now in the hands of the city to go through the appropriate process once the map is finalized.
Back in August, Stuart Arnett, managing partner of ADG Solutions LLC of Concord, discussed the proposed TIF district with the Berlin City Council and answered questions from council members about the concept.
Arnett is also the former director of economic development for the state. He is working on the project with Patrick McDermott, the former head of economic development for Eversource.
Arnett gave a similar presentation to the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority Board in February. During the August presentation, he said much of the basic information would be similar to what he presented in February.
The BIDPA board hired ADG to assess the feasibility of a TIF district in the Route 110 area near Jericho Lake State Park.
In August, Arnett told the council there are several steps needed to establish a TIF district. First, the city would have to adopt enabling language under N.H. RSA 162-K, the state law dealing with municipal economic development and revitalization districts. After adopting the enabling language, the city can then establish the TIF district.
According to state law, no single district can include more than 8 percent of a community’s assessed value or more than 5 percent of a community’s land area. If a city creates more than one district, all the districts combined cannot exceed 10 percent of a community’s land area nor more than 16 percent of a community’s total assessed value.
During the discussion Monday, Arnett gave council members information on the proposed district but said changes would have to be made as the district’s currently drawn area includes more than 5 percent of the city’s land. Arnett said decisions would need to be made about which parcels to include in the proposed district to stay within the legally mandated threshold.
During Wednesday’s BIDPA meeting, Laflamme also told the board that there is no update on a possible hotel for Berlin. She said the city is still waiting to hear back from one possible developer for the project.
Discussion was also had regarding the potential redevelopment of the old Woolworth building at 121 Main St. in Berlin. It was discussed that the project would include two or three store fronts and 15 upstairs apartments with green space in the back of the facility.
