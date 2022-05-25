CONWAY — Badger Peabody & Smith Realty’s new vice president of sales, Brendan Battenfelder first visited northern New Hampshire and the Mount Washington Valley as a 14-year-old who was there to hike the Presidential Mountain Range.
That initial visit set him on a trajectory to settle in the area in 2002 and “share the region I love with so many,” he says.
He joined the North Conway office of Badger Realty, now Badger Peabody & Smith Realty, a dozen years ago as a sales associate.
In his new role, Battenfelder said he intends to “help foster professionalism and grow and support agent talent, along with finding the resources to develop educational opportunities for agents and other staff.”
He also will continue as managing broker at the North Conway office to provide day-to-day operational leadership and agent support.
A Penn State graduate with a degree in forest management, Battenfelder is an Eagle Scout and has the distinction of paddling the length of the Mississippi River in 93 days.
“I tend to go after my goals at full speed,” he says. “My career with Badger Peabody & Smith has offered me the ability to explore the region, meet amazing individuals and to help others achieve their goals.”
With his wife, Lauren, two daughters and one son, the family actively looks for opportunities to climb, bike, paddle, hike, horseback ride and ski across the region enjoying its rural beauty and sense of adventure.
“In his new position, Brendan will be providing support and oversight across the company,” says Andy Smith, President of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty. “We value his expertise and talent, and Brendan’s deep understanding of the real estate market will help all of our clients in their buying and selling decisions.”
Badger Peabody & Smith Realty are the North Country, Mt. Washington Valley, Lakes Region of NH, Western Maine and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont representatives of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (leadingre.com).
With a membership that spans six continents, LeadingRE connects more than 550 firms and 135,000 sales associates who produce over 1.1 million real estate transactions each year.
With combined resources of over 60 full time agents, and eight offices, Badger Peabody & Smith Realty can be reached online at www.badgerpeabodysmith.com.
