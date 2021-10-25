TMS Diesel North recently opened in June at 619 Main St. on the Berlin-Gorham Road.
TMS is a full-service diesel performance and repair shop, specializing in light duty and heavy duty repairs, equipment performance upgrades, RV repairs, parts and computer diagnostics.
With two other locations in southern New Hampshire, the owner Zac Thistle said he had a love for northern New Hampshire and it was dream to open a location here. From regular maintenance to complete engine or transmission overhauls, they have the knowledge and capability to ensure your diesel truck is always running it’s best.
TMS Diesel North got their start providing on-site and emergency roadside service for heavy duty trucks. Their heavy duty technicians are experienced and capable with all makes and models of heavy duty trucks and never shy away from a challenge. From complete in-chassis overhaul to driveline service to electrical and emissions diagnosis, they have the ability to repair and maintain your truck under any circumstance.
TMS Diesel North services Coos County as well as northern New Hampshire and Maine, they also offer 24-hour roadside service. TMS is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Their e-mail is info@tmsdieselnorth.com. Call (603) 361-1243 to schedule an appointment.
