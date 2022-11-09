CONCORD — According to the Department of Business and Economic Affairs applications are now available for the reopening of the Local Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Program.  

Under the program, eligible New Hampshire restaurants can be reimbursed for equipment, infrastructure, and technology purchases made as a result of, or in response to, the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is provided under the American Rescue Plan Act and the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and is capped at $15,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.