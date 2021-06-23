COLEBROOK — American Performance Polymers is expanding rapidly and already has 150-plus workers, most of whom are manufacturing disposable nitrile medical exam gloves, at its factory at 23 Gould Street.
Another 100 or more employees will likely be on payroll within the year, with a possibility of up to 300.
APP learned about a month ago that it had secured a $13.1 million contract with the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services, with funding coming though the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that was signed into law in Dec. 2020.
Six months earlier, DOD had awarded a nearly $23 million contract to APP, designed to ramp up American-sourced glove production for front-line workers to wear while battling the Covid-19 pandemic and then dispose.
These two contracts are expected to allow APP to add 2 high-speed and 6 more regular glove manufacturing equipment lines, potentially increasing its production of various sizes of disposable medical exam gloves to over 45 million per month by July 2022.
APP is working to attract more employees, and it has built in some flexibilities. Line workers are offered a choice of working 3 12-hour shifts a week, for which they’re paid for 40 hours, 4 10-hour shifts or 5 8-hour shifts. The company covers much of the cost of health insurance, which has allowed current employees to improve their overall health situation.
Some jobs are more physically taxing than others.
A fully temperature-controlled environment will become the norm when the plant is enlarged.
A number of employees previously worked at the Ethan Allen furniture factory in Beecher Falls, VT, but others are new to manufacturing. Current employees run the gamut in age, with a number in the 40-to-70 age group.
The 35 people who toured the factory on Tuesday, June 15, had a chance to see the new dip lines, the 98,000-sq.-ft. addition — 450 feet long by 125 feet wide plus 55 feet high — now under construction as well as the T C Energy natural gas step-down station.
Chuck Henderson, who represents U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen in the North Country, organized the event, which included breakout sessions on workers’ needs for both child-care and workforce housing. Shaheen has taken a keen interest working for the factory’s success.
APP is the successor to Healthco International that the late Neil Tillotson founded in 1931 in Mass., later moving its rubber product factory behind The Balsams in Dixville. Some 10 years after his father’s death, that factory was forced to close. Although Neil’s son, Rick Tillotson was able to revive it 2013 in Colebrook at this same location, lower-priced gloves manufactured across the globe made sales a challenge. U.S. companies were not able to compete, and there was no concerted effort in those years for the federal government or healthcare facilities to buy American-made products to ensure that strategic goods would be available in an emergency, like the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Defense Production Act, which harkens back to the Korean War, is now being used in new ways to make sure that 50% of certain strategic goods, such as personal protective equipment (PPE), are manufactured on American soil.
Shaheen mentioned APP in February when she talked at a Senate hearing about the importance of increasing manufacturing stability under the DPA.
Twenty billion PPE gloves are used and disposed of in the U.S. every year.
Tillotson is an integral part of the APP operation in Colebrook, making his years of experience in this particular business available to the management team as well as his knowledge of area suppliers and the processes used in Brazil, Malaysia, China, U.K., Germany and Italy.
APP is a division of Renco Corporation of Manchester, MA, often called Manchester-by-the-Sea. Renco is a privately-owned company whose sole owner is CEO Richard A. Renehan. Like the Tillotson brothers, his father was also in the medical glove manufacturing business.
“I’ve known Rick Tillotson for 25 years, ever since my family’s company used the factory in Dixville as one of its subcontractors,” Renehan explained.
Renehan and Vice President of Development Pierre Rumpf were both on the tour. Local management team leaders on hand included Chief Administrative Officer Cindy Lou Amey of Pittsburg and Tillotson. Rick’s brother, Tom Tillotson of Dixville, works as a consultant to APP under a monthly contract.
Although a few old pieces of machinery are still in use, nearly all the equipment used to fabricate gloves is brand-new and cutting-edge.
Everyone who toured the plant had to sign a legal non-disclosure form agreeing not to photograph or closely describe the proprietary equipment.
The new building was erected by Nordic Construction of Berlin using steel that was prepared by Presby Steel, also of Berlin, including some that was galvanized.
Many infrastructure improvements are now being planned or are already well underway. Eversource will upgrade the facility’s transformer. T C Energy, successor to the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System, has nearly completed a step-down station for the 24-inch-diameter pipe that will allow natural gas to be used on site. Superior Plus, successor to Rymes Propane and Oil, delivers propane to the site.
Colebrook select board chairman Greg Placy, a retired civil engineer, explained that the town has some serious water supply issues, but that APP is meeting and working closely with the town to ensure that all their efforts will complement one another on both the artesian-well-water side and the wastewater treatment side. All the engineers from different firms, including chemical and mechanical engineers, are also in regular contact with one another and, of course, with NHDES, he explained.
District 1 state Senator Erin Hennessey of Littleton went on the tour as did both Ben Belanger, who represents U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, and Brian Bresnahan, who represents Congresswoman Annie Kuster of the 2nd C.D.
Renco is also developing a factory in Houston, TX, but anticipates operating its N.H. plant for 30 to 50 years.
