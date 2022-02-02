GORHAM — The planning board voted unanimously at its Thursday, Jan. 20, meeting to exempt Daniels Landscape, LLC, at 590 Main St. from the town’s new regulations.
Jesse Daniels came before the board to see whether he would be required to seek a minor or major site plan review. He answered a number of questions asked by board members, a quorum of whom were on-site at town hall with others on Zoom under the chairmanship of Paul Robitaille.
Daniels said he uses that property to store materials and equipment that he uses in his landscaping business, some in an existing garage, and that vehicles go in and out of the property. There are no on-site retail sales or customers stopping by, however, he said, adding "There’s no walk-in business."
Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza pointed out that no dumping could take place on the property, which is within 250 feet of the Androscoggin River.
The entrepreneur said that he lives in a long-term rental property across the street at 587 Main St. When questioned about some recent excavating activity, Daniels said that he has been “flattening” this residential backyard. He is not commercially excavating gravel from this area, he said, but making improvements, incidental to landscaping. That property is not permitted as a business.
The 590 Main St. landscaping business was already in operation, select board member Mike Waddell pointed out before making the motion to exempt it from new regulations.
In other business, Tobey Reichart of the Gorham Land Company also held a consultation with the planning board. He presented a recently completed report by HEB Engineers, Inc. of North Conway on the current condition of now-unpaved 925-foot-long Imp Trail Road, that the family-owned business built some years ago when it was developing the Stony Brook area.
Reichert said the Gorham Land Company is prepared to follow HEB’s recommendations, based on the test pits its engineers had overseen being dug and examined, so that the upgraded road can be accepted by the town. Additional gravel for the base must be added in certain locations, and the 20-foot-wide road will be paved with asphalt and have gravel shoulders.
Reichert said he would like to see the work done “as soon as weather permits.” The buyers purchasing the four lots do not plan to build two houses on the road and cul-de-sac, which boasts beautiful views, for three or four years, board secretary Victoria Hill said.
Town meeting must now accept town roads under separate warrant articles, but it is possible under New Hampshire law for town meeting to change that to the board of selectmen. Planning board members will discuss the pros and cons of going to town meeting to ask for such a change in the future.
In preparation for the Gorham Land Company going to the 2023 town meeting to have the road accepted, Hall was asked to dig through old records to research when in the past this subdivision was approved.
Reichert was also directed to work with professional planner Tara Bamford on the details, including that HEB oversee the upgrading and paving of Imp Trail Road.
Developers pay for Bamford’s time, which is about 25 cents on the dollar to that charged by an attorney, Waddell pointed out.
CEO Scarinza reported that he had completed the final inspection of the new Pike Industries’ maintenance building at 44 Lancaster Road (Route 2), which the company built to replace the one lost to a daytime fire on Dec. 16, 2019.
He also issued a building permit to KGI Properties, LLC, of Providence, R.I., that plans to extensively renovate the former, now-shuttered Pebbles store into a Marshalls off-price family department store in the Mountain Valley Plaza at 491 Main St. (Route 6).
Marshalls’ website lists retail stores that it already operates in the region: Plymouth; North Windham, Maine, and Williston, Vt. The first Marshalls opened in Beverly, Mass., in 1956. The chain is a division of Melville Corp., headquartered in Andover, Mass.
