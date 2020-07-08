CONCORD – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission raised $102,000 for the New Hampshire Restaurant and Lodging Association’s New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund through a raffle of six of the world’s most sought-after whiskies and bourbons. The raffle featured decades-old, rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, Buffalo Trace O.F.C and Sazerac Rye from the Buffalo Trace Distillery, and selections from Heaven Hill and Michter’s. The NHLRA’s Hospitality Employee Relief Fund supports restaurant and hospitality employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very proud that our Restaurant Relief Raffle has raised $102,000 for the New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund, which provides critical financial assistance to individuals working in the hospitality industry across our state during this challenging time,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “We are pleased to play a part in supporting the hardworking individuals who make New Hampshire such a warm and welcoming destination.”
NHLRA’s recently established New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund is providing one-time grants of $250 to qualified applicants. Thus far, more than $178,000 has been raised for the program and more than $136,000 has been distributed to industry employees. NHLC’s contribution will add another $102,000 to the fund, bringing the total amount raised to $280,000.
"We are beyond grateful for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission’s commitment to our industry and the state’s 70,000 hospitality workers,” said NHLRA President and CEO Mike Somers. “This contribution provides a tremendous infusion of funds that will provide much-needed relief for those who are experiencing hardship due to COVID-19. We cannot thank NHLC and its customers enough for their support.”
