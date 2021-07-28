We've been focused on the bathroom and kitchen lately but I don't want to neglect the living room. Since we're talking about upgrades and remodeling projects, there's no reason to leave the largest room (typically) out of the equation.
We just had some shelving and cabinets added to our main living area (in the basement) and it made a huge difference. Today I'd like to talk about a few projects you can tackle that will make your living/great room more enjoyable for you as well as make it attractive to buyers. Let's grab our toolbelts and dig in.
The first thing that is true of almost every room is bright, inviting, natural light. Our basement does not have this luxury and the "fix" is cost-prohibitive to say the least (New foundation anyone?). But for most homes the great or living room (Do people still call this a "great" room?) is on the first floor.
Ensuring you are not blocking the sunlight with thick blinds or curtains is your first order of business. We all know that feeling of walking into a closed-off, stuffy, dusty room and just itching to rip down those curtains. Keep that in mind as you are evaluating your own living areas.
Beyond the natural light are the fixtures and lamps you choose. These should be unobtrusive so as not to clutter up the room and offer variable light with a simple design. The most obvious choice is something that can be set atop existing end tables or other furniture.
Beyond that I'd consider hanging lights or wall sconces. You know that I detest clutter so anything you can do to keep things off the floor will score points in my book. I don't want to have to walk "around" your lights and they should not close off sections of the room either. Think flow here and keep it light.
It's no secret that keeping the wall colors light and neutral has been the mantra for years now. And it hasn't changed. If you are trying to lighten things up the walls are quite important. keeping it off-white or light gray seems to be the latest trend.
This allows you to add accents and highlights throughout the room or even add an accent wall with a fun, decorative color. Now, not only can you add fun highlights, but your buyers will be able to imagine the fun accents they will add once they move in.
We have talked about removing walls recently and the living room is no exception. Gone are the days of grandma's stuffy living room (as noted above). The living room should be open and accessible for the whole family to gather. It is also worth considering the removal of the walls leading into this room. People should not feel closed off from the rest of the house when they are in here.
And once you go through the trouble of opening up that space, please do not simply fill it with stuff! Limit your trips to HomeGoods and don't buy every adorable knick knack that makes you giggle. Keep this room open and free from clutter. It will be far more attractive and inviting which is exactly what you're after.
"The living room should have a plant or two, maybe some art and limited furniture," Badger Realty agent Joe Bowman said. "You want people to feel invited and welcome and not like they are fearful they will knock something over or break something."
Flooring is a bit of a tough subject with this room. If I had my way, everyone would get tile or hardwood flooring and highlight it with a rug or two (maybe). There's even tile that looks like wood out there now.
I recognize this is a big project and impacts every other room that touches this one. Replacing the existing carpet is not the end of the world either. It will liven things up and give the room a newer, fresher feel. If you can swing it, ditch the carpet and go with something solid.
Lastly is something we started with back at the very top and that is storage. Consider some built-in shelving and/or cabinets for one wall. It gives you a place to show art or photos. Resist the temptation to fill these shelves up with clutter though (I know, broken record).
Nobody cares how many of those silly blue birds you own. Fill the shelves with family photos, art or even board games. Make those shelves useful and not just a place for dust collectors to do their thing.
The living room is a big project and can be daunting. But, many of the items noted above can be tackled in a weekend and within a comfortable budget. Take a cruise through your home and see how the living room makes you feel. If you're not drawn to come in and settle in, it's time for some changes.
Jason Robie works for Badger Realty.
