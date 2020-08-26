That's right. We're going to get a little Zen today. The market is still pretty hot with buyers looking to get a move-on (literally). The inventory is building as well so there will be more homes to go around (and compete for those potential buyers).
One of the tricks of the trade with real-estate professionals is to think like a buyer. This is sometimes easier said than done. None of us know what some other random person is thinking or what it is they are looking for. But we can provide them with lots of information in order to make a good decision. The goal today is to think like a buyer (when you're selling your home) and help them walk a mile in your "shoes."
Your first stop should be with your local real-estate professional. They are the ones who are on the phone all day with both buyers and sellers and will be the best positioned to help you out. Real-estate agents know what buyers are looking for.
They know that all buyers are different and whatever features your home brings to the market, they can match up with the perfect buyer. It's important to gather this information so you know how best to highlight those areas of your home. Let's dig in.
Once you are ready to put your home on the market, your primary focus should be visual. We all understand the current climate and the general trepidation that comes with in-person listing appointments.
As always, video and (good quality) photos are of utmost importance, but today they are even more so. Taking loads of images (still and moving) outside and inside the home gives the buyers the ability to walk-through without having to muddy your floors. Hire a professional if you are not confident. The value of these images cannot be overstated.
While gathering your awesome portfolio to share with the world, consider some of the cooler things about your home that pictures and videos simply can't capture.
For example, the sun sets "behind" our home so evenings on the deck are truly sublime. And the sun rises facing the deck, but with our umbrella in place, you can enjoy the mornings without burning up.
The windows are also placed throughout the house in such a way that you never look directly at the neighbor's house. Again, highlight those things that can't be captured in pictures, but really show the awesomeness of your home.
With the majority of folks stuck at home still, space is at even more of a premium than ever before. Just like a good staging job hides family photos and highlights the home in those "lived in" ways (nobody else wants to see your family photos), consider your empty spaces as well.
"I encourage sellers to empty out closets and even remove lots of the 'stuff' in the garage before taking photos or video," Badger Realty agent Jerry Hamanne said. "Removing extra furniture and anything else that will make a room or space look larger is always a great idea."
Circling back to staging, right along with the previous paragraph, don't misinterpret these strategies as being deceitful. All you are doing is allowing the potential buyers to see the home as their own. Once you decide to sell, you are now living in "their" home. You will certainly be inconvenienced, but the reward on the other side is well worth it.
Take the opportunity to get an early start on packing and decluttering. The move will go smoother and the buyers will most certainly appreciate the effort (even if they don't notice).
Lastly, the majority of us want a new home. If money were no object, we would all simply design and build a home to suit our every whim and never look back. The reality is, most of us have the budget for a resale.
As a seller, take every measure within your budget to make your home as "new" as possible. A fresh coat of paint goes a long way, I promise. And be sure to replace any broken appliances and fixtures. This is a sure-fire way to turn off those buyers before they ever watch your videos.
Thinking like a buyer is not too terribly difficult. It's good to get some insights from a local real estate agent, but you can also imagine what the next owner of your home is going to appreciate. Chances are, they share many similar tastes with you. After all, they are looking at your home. Happy selling.
Jason Robie works for Badger Realty.
