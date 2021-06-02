WASHINGTON — The federal Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to allow households to receive a monthly discount off the cost of broadband service has begun
Through the program, which began May 12, eligible households can enroll to receive the monthly discount firbroadband service from an approved provider. Eligible households can enroll through an approved provider or at getemergencybroadband.org.
Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said: “Families in every corner of the country have been struggling to get online throughout this pandemic. For those families, we now say help is around the corner. We now have a new way for disconnected Americans to access the internet to carry out their day-to-day life, so they can reach the virtual classroom, take advantage of telehealth, and seek new employment opportunities. I’m proud of the work we’ve done as an agency to get this program off the ground in record time."
The FCC encourages partners and participating providers to conduct outreach efforts so that every eligible household knows about the program and how to sign up. The commission will be providing a variety of materials for partners to use in their efforts to increase awareness about the program. During this time, the FCC and its program administrator, USAC (Universal Service Administrative Company), will continue to ensure that appropriate privacy and security safeguards are in place.
The FCC also urges providers to continue to test their own systems for the program launch.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide eligible households with discounts of up to $50 a month for broadband service, and up to $75 a month if the household is on tribal lands. It also will provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet for eligible households.
Under the law, the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is open to households that participate in an existing low-income or pandemic relief program offered by a broadband provider; Lifeline subscribers, including those that are on Medicaid or accept SNAP benefits; households with kids receiving free and reduced-price lunch or school breakfast; Pell Grant recipients; and those who have lost jobs and seen their income reduced in the last year.
For more information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, go to fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.
