WASHINGTON — New Hampshire venues have started receiving federal funds through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and U.S. Reps Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) recently announced the disbursal of funds, noting that the delegation worked to establish the program in the emergency COVID-19 relief legislation passed by Congress and signed into law last December.
The legislation provides grants for live venues, independent movie theaters and other Granite State cultural institutions.
To date, New Hampshire venues have been awarded $23,627,910 from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program program.
This funding will reach at least 52 live venues across the state as part of a $16.25 billion grant program nationwide to assist those that can demonstrate a revenue loss of at least 25 percent due to the pandemic.
“Live venues and cultural institutions were crushed by the pandemic — with forced closures and shrinking attendance causing devastating financial fallout. I’m pleased to welcome millions in funding for New Hampshire through the Shuttered Venue Operations Grant program,” said Shaheen. “Especially as the highly contagious Delta variant ripples through our communities, our live venues deserve every resource possible to keep their doors open.”
Hassan said, “These much-needed federal grants will help our theaters, museums, and concert halls recover stronger than ever.”
Kuster said, “As we continue to recover from the toll of COVID-19, this funding from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program will help keep employees on staff and give our performance industry some much-needed breathing room.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.