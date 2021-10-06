WASHINGTON — The Town of Colebrook has been awarded $750,000 in federal funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration to support a comprehensive water infrastructure project that will clean out the community’s wastewater treatment facility lagoons for the first time in 20 years.
Completion of the project will provide Colebrook’s wastewater treatment facility with additional depth capacity and promote economic growth by directly supporting increased production of nitrile gloves at American Performance Polymers, which is based in Colebrook.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office helped American Performance Polymers to secure two federal contracts to ramp up production.
Nitrile gloves are medical personal protective equipment that have been in critical demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding comes in addition to $250,000 in Northern Border Regional Commission funding the New Hampshire congressional delegation announced last month in support of this project.
“Water infrastructure is key to investing in the public health, well-being and economic vitality of Granite State communities. That’s why securing investments like this that allow our communities to repair and revitalize vital drinking water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure has been one of my top priorities in the Senate,” said Shaheen (D-N.H.).
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) also supported the funding.
“Investing in water infrastructure strengthens public health and also provides the foundation for a healthy economy,” said Hassan. “I am pleased to announce this federal grant for Colebrook to clean out their wastewater treatment facility. This funding will also support American Performance Polymers, and I was glad to hear directly from them in August about how Northern Border Regional Commission funding will help them to expand.”
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) also applauded the announcement, saying: “I’m thrilled the Town of Colebrook will be receiving these federal funds from the Northern Border Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration to promote clean water infrastructure and bolster economic growth. I was able to visit the American Performance Polymers manufacturing site in August, and was thoroughly impressed by their operation and commitment to serving our state and our country as we combat the spread of COVID-19.”
