CEDC Executive Director announces plans to retire

LANCASTER — Lise Howson, executive director for Coos Economic Development Corporation announced to the CEDC Board of Directors her intentions to retire, effective no later than June 30, 2022.
The search for her replacement will begin immediately.
Howson will continue in her role until a replacement has been hired and assist in the transition.
"Lise has served in this role for over two years and the board would like to extend its gratitude to her for the steady hand and professionalism she has brought to CEDC,” said Glenn Coppelman, president, CEDC Board of Directors. “During her tenure, CEDC has become a more stable organization, raised its profile within the region and developed stronger relationships with partner and collaborative entities throughout the State. We are fortunate to have had Lise on board for the last two-plus years.
"These transitions are never easy, but with the advanced notice Lise provided, we expect to secure a replacement in a timely manner such that no gap in service occurs for our clients and constituents."
Of her time with CEDC, Lise said, "I consider it both a privilege and an honor to have been involved with an organization such as CEDC. CEDC has played an integral role in my life for many years. I first became involved with CEDC in August of 2015 as a director on the board, and as I transitioned to the role as executive director, I never lost sight of the well-being of the community and the mission of CEDC.
"As I reflect on my time serving as CEDC’s executive director, I recognize the contribution the organization has made to the economic vitality of Coos County. It is a time and experience I will hold close to me in the future."
Upon retirement, Lise looks forward to spending more time with her husband who is already retired and being open to what other gifts retirement may have in store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.