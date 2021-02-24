GORHAM — The planning board voted unanimously at Thursday evening’s site plan review Zoom meeting on Feb. 18 to conditionally approve a brewery and bike shop in an existing building on 1.16 acres at 20 Glen Road (Route 16).
Burke York of York Land Services of Berlin had already presented proposed “work-in-progress” plans on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Community planning consultant Tara Bamford of East Thetford, Vt., had matched the proposed plans against the town’s site plan review regulations and zoning ordinance and then pointed out gaps in information and items requiring adjustment. Developers pay for the time that Bamford spends advising them on meeting site plan review requirements.
At the Feb. 18 meeting, changes that had been made to the surveyor’s drawings in line with Bamford’s advice were reviewed item by item.
The board voted unanimously that the plan was complete, allowing the required public hearing to be held. No abutters or other citizen made any comments.
The state Department of Transportation has acknowledged receiving a driveway permit application on Feb. 5, but a DOT engineer has not yet inspected the site.
Jason Hunter of Gorham was at the meeting, and both he and York answered questions. Hunter is one of five investors in the 20 Glen Road LLC project.
Bamford pointed out that if the town’s Zoning Amendment No. 5 passes in next month, then the required setbacks for drives and parking areas will be reduced by 1 foot in the Commercial A Zone. This could allow improvements to be made to both the traffic flow and parking on the lot. The planner noted that the site plan should specify that delivery trucks are prohibited from stopping in the highway, blocking the flow of traffic to allow them to back into the lot.
A number of outstanding questions remain unanswered, many because a driveway permit has yet not been issued. This has made it impossible for Hunter to pin down certain changes, including exactly where a free-standing sign should be placed to draw in customers to both businesses at the town’s south entrance.
Often a developer is given up to two years to finalize and complete all details, Bamford said.
The board voted unanimously to give 20 Glen Road LLC that latitude.
Board members, under the chairmanship of Paul Robitaille, then listened to a report by Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza and reached agreement on the optimal way to address issues at businesses where changes are being made, such as at the Colonial Fort Motel and MOMS Jericho Power Sports.
MOMS is in the process of adapting an existing building to meet its own needs, including offering indoor motorcycle permit inspections. Scarinza and the board agreed that it is often challenging for businesses to understand what exactly constitutes a “change of use” that triggers a required site plan review.
Board members agreed that property owners should talk with the CEO and/or seek clarification from the planning board.
Tadgh Slater, who said he operates an artists’ gallery at 101 Main St., came before the board to see whether he could sell brewed coffee and off-site-made bakery goods, possibly reheated in a convection oven. He is also considering placing two tables with umbrellas in front the building at which customers could sit in good weather.
Slater will work on developing an overall plan and then see what his next steps are.
Planning Board member Abby Evankow asked her fellow board members whether they were concerned that even though the recently revised Master Plan had touted having “a walkable downtown” as one of its top priorities, the selectmen had just re-upped allowing snowmobiles to travel on Main Street sidewalks when driving directly to local businesses.
Both vice chairman Wayne Flynn and Barney Valliere said they are concerned about the practice.
Selectman Mike Waddell, who is the selectmen’s planning board representative, chastised Evankow for not understanding that a Master Plan is only aspirational, without any regulatory power. “A Master Plan is a guide and not law,” he explained.
After Town Manager Denise Vallee pointed out, however, that she will submit a grant application on March 19 for sidewalk funding and would welcome ideas, board members batted around the idea of having sidewalks on both sides of Routes 2 and 16.
If there were two, then one side could be designated for foot traffic only, and the other for both motorized and non-motorized use.
