WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre announces an in-person and online auction of the artwork of Weathervane co-founder, Gibbs Murray.
Murray’s artwork and handwriting have become synonymous with the Weathervane, and at 81 years old, he can still be found in the Weathervane paint shop, responsible for many of the seasons’ scenic designs.
The artwork for sale is all signed by Murray and represents the current season. Pieces range from scenic renderings to logos. Prior to the sale opening up online on Sept. 28, interested parties may see the artwork in person at the Weathervane by appointment only on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m.-noon.
To schedule a 30-minute appointment, email weathervaneauction@gmail.com.
At the end of the in-person appointment, parties will have the opportunity to purchase available artwork outright prior to the online auction.
The online auction will be available on Weathervane’s website, weathervanenh.org, starting Monday, Sept. 28, and will run for 10 days.
The proceeds of the auction directly benefit Weathervane Theatre, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
