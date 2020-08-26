Weathervane Theatre to mount first indoor production since COVID-19

WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre and Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union representing American actors and stage managers in the theatre, is proud to announce Weathervane Theatre will be the first theatre since COVID-19 to mount a full-fledged production indoors in front of an audience featuring members of the union.
This September and October Weathervane will utilize over half a dozen members in their inaugural fall alternating rep season consisting of “Little Shop of Horrors," "Miracle on South Division Street,” and “The World Goes ‘Round.”
Directors for these projects include Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini, Broadway’s Amiee Turner, and Broadway’s Kevin Smith Kirkwood.
"I am beyond thrilled to embark on this adventure at a place that is so near and dear to my heart,” said Kirkwood, a three-season Weathervaner and original Broadway cast member of “Kinky Boots.”
It's not surprising to me that the Weathervane Theatre, with its rich and celebrated history, would be at the forefront of the move to bring live theater back to the people in these uncertain times.
The pandemic has reminded us how important the arts are in our world and to our lives. I am proud and honored to be a part of the first indoor theater production approved by Equity since this whole ordeal began. Thank you to Actor's Equity and Ethan Paulini, artistic director of the WV, for the opportunity to create and to help rebuild! Art is power!"
In preparing for the fall season, Weathervane had to submit detailed plans in regard to the health and safety of the patrons and the artists to both the state of New Hampshire and to the union. From self-quarantining to rehearsing in masks to company medical staff to contact tracing to socially distanced audiences, no box was left unchecked.
“After careful consideration and constant and continuing consultation from local and state health officials, as well as with the union, we are pleased to welcome a small handful of patrons into the Weathervane,” said Paulini. “This was a painstaking and meticulous process. Ultimately, the intense work and safety protocols we have had to implement will be worth it to be able to bring these three great productions to North Country audiences. We can’t wait to see you, from a distance, at the theatre.”
Weathervane’s inaugural fall season will kick off on Sept. 5, with its free opening night revue — “Bubble & Squeak” and will conclude Oct. 11. Headlining these productions will be Weathervane's Fall Resident Acting Company — Jorge Donoso, Robert H. Fowler, Marisa Kirby, Ira Kramer, Ethan Paulini, Monica Rosenblatt, Nicole Fluegge, Carrie Greenberg, Grace Livingston Kramer and Jewell Noel.
Performances will run in alternating rep Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 9 to Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., with additional 2 p.m. performances on Saturdays and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 11.
Performing in front of a live, socially distanced crowd, audiences will be capped at 25 percent. Tickets range from $19 to $29. Valid Aug. 26-Sept. 2, use code FALL55 and save up to $10 a ticket.
The Weathervane Box Office is now open by phone (603) 837-9322 and email boxoffice@weathervanenh.org on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website, weathervanenh.org.
