Weathervane Theatre to hold its first-ever drive-in concert this Saturday

WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini is proud to announce "Speak Up, Sing Out: Voices of Generations United" — Weathervane’s first ever drive-in concert.
This free event will take place Saturday, Aug. 1, at 8:30 p.m. outside the Weathervane Theatre.
Patrons can enjoy a starry line up of Broadway stars and the entire Season 55 Weathervane Theatre company as they serve songs of hope and change from the comfort and safety of their private vehicle.
Sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, this is a free event with donations benefiting the Weathervane Theatre and Color of Change.
Color Of Change is the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.
They help people respond effectively to injustice in the world.
As a national online force driven by 1.7 million members, they move decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.
Broadway artists that will perform virtually include Tony Winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Christina Sajous (Green Day’s American Idiot), Chad Burris (Frozen, Mean Girls), J. Nycole Ralph (The Book of Mormon), Kristy Cates (Wicked), and Ben Durocher (Avenue Q). Songs to be performed include “Imagine”, “Lean on Me”, “Waiting on the World to Change” and more.
Also performing will be members of Weathervane’s Resident Professional Acting Company (Jorge Donoso, Robert H. Fowler, Carrie Greenberg, Shinnerrie Jackson, Marisa Kirby, Ira Kramer, Grace Livingston Kramer, Ethan Paulini, Lew Whitener) and members of Weathervane’s Intern Company (Jaelyn Alexander, Connor Buonaccorsi, Sarah Cosgrove, Nicole Fluegge, Jeff Hines-Mohrman, Sage Jepson, Connor Macchi, Paris Martino, Kennedy Sample, Sunayna Smith).
This event is first-come, first-served. Weathervane will start admitting vehicles for this event at 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival vehicles will receive the frequency to tune their car radio to for the concert.
"Speak Up, Sing Out: Voices of Generations United" will kick off Weathervane Theatre’s 55th Mainstage season.
The season concludes October 11 and includes "Nice Work If You Can Get It," "Speech & Debate," "Heathers: the Musical, Little Shop of Horrors," "Miracle on South Division Street," "And the World Goes ‘Round" and three original revues: "Broadway Road Trip," "Brush Up Your Shakespeare," and "Top of the Charts: A Rock and Roll Journey through the Decades." Single tickets (livestream and in person) and ticket packages are currently on sale at weathervanetheatre.org. Tickets cost $19 to $49.
The Weathervane Box Office is currently open by phone (603-837-9322) and email, boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m.
