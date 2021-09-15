WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre is again staging the fan-favorite "Always ... Patsy Cline."
First performed at the Weathervane in 2018, Alaina Mills returns to reprise her acclaimed performance as Patsy Cline.
“Patsy Cline was a pioneer and pillar of strength as a woman in both the country and pop music scenes of her time,” said Mills. “It’s an honor to portray her and to play a part in passing down her legacy for more generations to be inspired by.”
A graduate of University Of Cincinnati — College Conservatory of Music, Mills’ extensive theater career includes the first National Broadway Tour of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" (Carole King/Cynthia Weil Cover, Dance Captain), Papermill Playhouse; The York Theatre; Out of the Box Theatrics; J2 Spotlight; North Shore Music Theatre; TUTS; Florida Studio Theatre; American Theatre Company; Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and Actors Theatre of Louisville.
First appearing on the Weathervane stage in 2012, 2021 marks Mills’ third season with the Weathervane. In addition to Patsy Cline, some of her most notable Weathervane performances include Lois/Bianca in "Kiss Me, Kate" and Roxie Hart in "Chicago." This season she can also be seen as Catherine in "Pippin" and Ilona in "She Loves Me."
Mills reflects:
“I feel at home away from home whenever I get the opportunity to come back and create theater in the North Country,'' said Mills. “I am forever grateful to Gibbs Murray for creating such a haven for the love of the art form and to the entire Weathervane family for continuing to support artists and the North Country community.”
Created by Ted Swindley, "Always ... Patsy Cline" is based on a true story. In 1961, an unusual conversation began between the famed country singer Patsy Cline and one of her biggest fans, Louise Seger, a Houston housewife. Finding herself early at Cline’s concert, Seger surprisingly meets Cline and they strike up a coffee chat that lasts until Cline’s death in 1963. "Always ... Patsy Cline" takes the audience on a musical journey of their serendipitous meeting, their genuine connection and their evolving relationship from fan worship to mutual friendship. The show provides a touching glimpse into the star’s life from the perspective of a true friend. Seger provides the narrative and Cline reappears to sing the tunes that made her famous — “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “Sweet Dreams,” “I Fall To Pieces” “Crazy” — and more.
"Always ... Patsy Cline" not only reunites Mills with the Weathervane, but also with Marisa Kirby who will play Louise Seger.
The two were last seen together as Roxie and Velma in Weathervane’s 2018 production of "Chicago."
Also featured in "Always ... Patsy Cline" is a live band — Chris Cerreto (drums), Ben Covello (keyboard), McKinley Foster (guitar), AC Muench (bass), and Justin Pappas (fiddle).
"Always ... Patsy Cline" is directed by Ethan Paulini and music directed by Colin Keating. Additional creative team: Rien Schlecht (Production Management & Costume Design), Kelly Bernard (Technical Direction), Gibbs Murray (Scenic Design), Hayley Christensen (Sound Design & Associate Production Management), Ellen Houlden (Properties Design), Scout Hough (Lighting Design), Mollie Heil (Production Stage Manager), and Kara Procell (Assistant Stage Manager).
Performed to in-person audiences only, audiences are currently capped at 48 percent and socially distanced throughout the theater. The theater has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are required for unvaccinated patrons and complimentary masks are available on-premises.
"Always ... Patsy Cline" is sponsored by Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa and runs in alternating repertory Sept. 15-Oct. 6 as part of its second fall season. Weathervane’s fall season opened Sept. 7 and runs through Oct. 10 with 7 p.m. performances Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday. Additional fall productions include "Pippin," "The Mountaintop" and "She Loves Me." Tickets range from $26-$39. Single tickets, dinner-and-a-show packages, and ticket subscriptions are available at weathervanenh.org.
The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603-837-9322), email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org), and in person, Tuesday-Friday, 1-7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website.
