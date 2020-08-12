WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre opens two new original revues next week: "Broadway Road Trip" on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m., and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
These productions will be presented via livestream on Vimeo and will run in alternating rep from Aug. 16-Aug. 24.
"Broadway Road Trip"
“After spending 3 months in my New York apartment, I could think of no better theme to explore than that of traveling,” said Ethan Paulini when speaking of the conception of "Broadway Road Trip"
“The Broadway canon features so many amazing pieces of music that highlight locations and landmarks and with our current circumstances, visiting many of these locales is simply out of the question, but with the help of our All-Star Weathervane Resident Professional Company and the trusted collaboration of Colin and Marisa, we will take you on a musical journey we hope you will never forget.”
Conceived by Colin Keating and Ethan Paulini, the production is directed by Paulini, music directed by Keating and choreographed by Marisa Kirby.
"Brush Up Your Shakespeare"
Created and directed by Jorge Donoso and featuring an original score by Ira Kramer, this entertaining evening celebrates the highlights of some of Shakespeare’s finest moments — from the romance of "Romeo & Juliet" to the hilarity of "The Taming of the Shrew" — while making Shakespeare accessible.
“At some point in our lives, we've all seen not-so-great productions of Shakespearean works, perhaps hindering our ability to understand the text and blinding us from diving into the commentary, said Donoso. “This is not what Shakespeare intended. Shakespeare's plays are meant to be accessible, electrifying, and inspiring to all even as we navigate through some of the darkest times in modern day history.”
Both productions are headlined by members of Weathervane’s Residential Professional Acting Company — Jorge Donoso, Carrie Greenberg, Robert H. Fowler, Shinnerrie Jackson, Marisa Kirby, Ira Kramer, Grace Livingston Kramer, and Ethan Paulini.
Additional creative team for these productions: Rien Schlecht (production management/costume design/scenic design), Chad Rowe (technical direction) Gibbs Murray (scenic design), Hayley Christensen (sound design), Kay Cates (properties design), and Scout Hough (lighting design), Kara Procell (production stage manager) and Egypt Dixon (assistant stage manager).
These virtual performances will run in alternating rep with "Nice Work If You Can Get It," "Speech & Debate," "Heathers: the Musical" and "Top of the Charts" Aug. 3–29 at 5 p.m. on Sunday, and at 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Livestream tickets and ticket packages now available at weathervanetheatre.org. Tickets range $24-$49.
The Weathervane Box Office is now open by phone (603) 837-9322 and email, boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m.
