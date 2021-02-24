Weathervane Theatre gets $20,000 grant

WHITEFIELD — New Hampshire’s award-winning Weathervane Theatre has received a $20,000 grant from the Local Grants Program of the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund through The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
The Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund supports projects in Coos County and bordering communities in the United States and Canada focusing on community revitalization.
The purpose of the grant is to provide current and rising high school seniors in Coos County a pair of tickets to a production of their choice at the Weathervane Theatre, and to revamp Windsock, Weathervane's summer day camp program. The overall goal is to increase the next generation’s exposure to live professional theater as well as participation in the performing arts.
Since 1966, Weathervane has been bringing live theater to the North Country, promoting a message of acceptance, diversity and inquiry through its varied programming designed to reach the diverse and often underserved population of the region.
“At the core of our mission is the belief everyone should have access to quality live theater and education,” said Jorge Donoso, Weathervane Theatre’s director of development. “Studies show curricular and extracurricular art studies and activities help keep high-risk dropout students in school. Coos County has an 11 percent dropout rate between ages 15-24, twice the national average of 5.4 percent making the arts in this county vital. While we believe the Theatre has had a positive impact on the region, there is still work to be done.”
Students eligible for this program must be graduating from a high school in Coos County in 2021 or 2022.
To claim tickets students must show proof via school ID. Students may start claiming tickets as early as May 15. For more details or to be included on a mailing list with additional info regarding this program, contact Weathervane’s box office at boxoffice@weathervanenh.org or Jorge Donoso at jorge@weathervanenh.org.
In addition to the new student ticket program, grant funds will go to the touring leg of Weathervane’s children’s theatre programming, Patchwork Players, to make it more accessible to North Country communities.
On average, Weathervane’s Patchwork Players will tour each of their five productions to six different locations within two hours of the Weathervane, reaching an additional 2,200-plus North Country residents. The remaining funds will go to Weathervane’s Windsock Theatre Camp, running Aug. 2 to Aug. 21.
Under new leadership, camp programming will offer a greater variety of educational and performance opportunities for young artists throughout the region.
Weathervane’s 56th season will run June 26 to Oct. 10, featuring 11 Mainstage productions, four children’s theatre productions and special events. Productions include "Hello, Dolly!," "Buyer & Cellar," "The Addams Family," "Kinky Boots," "Amadeus," "Disaster!," "American Idiot," "Pippin," "She Loves Me," "The Mountaintop" and "Always ... Patsy Cline."
Ticket subscriptions and packages are on sale at weathervanenh.org. They’re also available via email at boxoffice@weathervanenh.org or by phone at (603) 837-9322.
