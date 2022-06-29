WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and Intern Program Director Marisa Kirby have announced the 2022 Patchwork Players Season, which will include "Where the Wild Things Are," "Pop Jamz: Impossible Karaoke," "Camp Kindness" and "Best of … Becoming Patchwork."
This year’s 32nd season will run June 24 through Sept. 4 at the Weathervane and starts touring the North Country July 3.
For the third season in a row, performances at the Weathervane will be held outside as part of the popular Picnic with Patchwork series. Performances are held every Friday at 11 a.m. At this pet-friendly event bring a blanket and a snack and enjoy a great show for the whole family (even the family dog). In case of rain alternate arrangements will be made (check Weathervane’s social media for latest updates).
About the Shows:
"Where the Wild Things Are" is adapted from Maurice Sendak’s beloved picture book "Where The Wild Things Are," this story comes to life like never before through movement and dance.
"Pop Jamz: Impossible Karaoke" was inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s game show "That’s My Jam." The Impossible Karaoke contestants go on a pop music adventure filled with wacky games, challenges and life lessons for the whole family.
"Camp Kindness" tells the story of a place where the power of kindness can make anything possible. Join a group of kid-animals at this camp where they learn compassion, teamwork, a little creative thinking and a whole lotta of love can truly make a difference.
"Best of…Becoming Patchwork!" showcases the crew's favorite moments and songs from all the Patchwork shows in one stellar production. Get to know the Patchwork Players as they share what brought them to the stage and what they’ll be up to next.
Performing these productions will be the 2022 Patchwork Players, composed of six college-aged individuals, selected from a highly competitive nationwide search. Also comprising Weathervane’s intern program, these individuals will also be featured on the Mainstage this season. The members of this year’s intern company are Avery Elledge (Baldwin Wallace University), Luke Henson (Baldwin Wallace University), Maddie Lentz (Syracuse University), Liv Lopez (NYU), Alexandria Reese (AMDA), and Ephraim Tayki (College of William and Mary).
All Patchwork performances will be performed utilizing COVID-19 “best practices” policies. In addition to performing at the Weathervane, these productions will also play on the road at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, Omni Mt. Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Colebrook, and the Medallion Opera House in Gorham. To book a Patchwork Players performance please contact Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini at ethan@weathervanenh.org
Tickets for Patchwork performances at the Weathervane will be sold at the door for $8.50. For touring performances, check with the venue about ticket pricing and ordering. Single tickets for Weathervane’s Mainstage season now on sale. For more information call (603) 837-9322, email boxoffice@weathervanenh.org or go to weathervannh.org. The Patchwork Players are sponsored by Crosstown Motors, Little Village Toy & Book Shop, and New England Wire Technologies.
