WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini announced in-person seating will be available for performances of the Gerswhin musical Nice Work If You Can Get It, Stephen Karam’s acclaimed comedy Speech & Debate, and Heathers: The Musical - the darkly delicious musical based on the 1988 Winona Ryder/Christian Slater cult film.
“After careful consideration and constant and continuing consultation from local and state health officials, we will be able to invite a small handful of patrons into the Weathervane to watch select livestream performances this August,” said Paulini. “This will undoubtedly be a unique opportunity to observe the great lengths this hardworking and dedicated staff is going through to keep the 85-year tradition of live theatre in the North Country unbroken.”
To ensure the health and safety of the patrons, as well as the company members of the Weathervane Theatre, seating capacity for these performances will be at 20 percent. Households will be able to sit together in parties of four and all parties will be socially distanced at least six feet apart in the theatre. Patrons and staff are to wear masks at all times except when in their designated seating area for the performance. Sanitization stations will be available throughout the facility and additional PPE will be on hand should anyone need it. The facility has been professionally deep cleaned and additional cleaning staff has been hired to ensure the sanitization of the space.
Additionally, Weathervane has employed Anthony Colacino, MD and Elisabeth Colacino, RN, CCRN, CNRN as Weathervane’s company medical staff. Weathervane company members are subject to daily examinations and temperature checks prior to reporting to work and were all required to quarantine for two weeks in artist housing upon their arrival.
“Protocols will be extensive to ensure both the safety of our actors, crew and staff as well as our patrons,” said Paulini. “While this will not be a return to normal, it will be a safe step in the right direction. As artists, we rely on the energy from our audiences. While nothing can replace a standing room only crowd, we are grateful to share this experience with some of our loyal Weathervane community.”
In-person tickets for Nice Work If You Can Get It, Speech & Debate, and Heathers are now on sale. These productions will run in alternating rep with three livestream only original revues Aug. 3 to Aug. 28 at 5 p.m., Sunday and at 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. In-person tickets, livestream tickets, and ticket packages are now available at weathervanetheatre.org. Tickets cost $24-$49.
The Weathervane Box Office is now open by phone (603) 837-9322 and email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website, weathervanetheatre.org
