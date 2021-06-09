Wayne F. King Memorial Golf Tournament set to take place in July

GORHAM — Join family, friends and co-workers of Wayne King for their first annual Wayne F. King Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 31, at the Androscoggin Valley Country Club in Gorham.
Proceeds will benefit the Wayne F. King Memorial Golf Scholarship, which will provide an annual scholarship to a graduating senior at Gorham High School.
The tournament was created to honor King, a local educator who worked in the Berlin, White Mountains Regional District and was employed in the SAU 20 district at the time of his death this February.
Friends have created an annual golf tournament that will celebrate King and will raise money each year for the scholarship program.
The four-person, scramble format tournament is looking for golfers who want to enjoy a fun day of golf while celebrating the legacy of a great man. The entry fee is $75 per golfer ($300 team) and includes green fees, cart, shirt, goodie bags, lunch and prizes. Early sign-up is recommended as the tournament is expected to sell out based on the interest organizers have received.
Check out the website at sites.google.com/sau20.org/king-memorial-golf-tournament/home for registration information or to sign up to become a sponsor or to make a donation.
King was known for always putting others ahead of himself. This new scholarship fund promises to inspire future learners to believe in themselves and to create a legacy of giving back.
Email waynefkingmemorialgolf@gmail.com with any questions or contact Christine Lemoine, Tournament Coordinator at (603) 466-2776 ext. 3004.
