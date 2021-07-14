WHITEFIELD -- Weathervane Theatre is pleased to announce single tickets for "Always...Patsy Cline" are now on sale. First performed at the Weathervane in 2018, Alaina Mills returns to reprise her acclaimed performance as Patsy Cline.
“Patsy Cline was a pioneer and pillar of strength as a woman in both the country and pop music scenes of her time,” said Mills. “It’s an honor to portray her and to play a part in passing down her legacy for more generations to be inspired by.”
A graduate of University Of Cincinnati - College Conservatory of Music, Mills’ extensive theatre career includes the 1st National Broadway Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Carole King/Cynthia Weil Cover, Dance Captain), Papermill Playhouse; The York Theatre; Out of the Box Theatrics; J2 Spotlight; North Shore Music Theatre; TUTS; Florida Studio Theatre; American Theatre Company; Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and Actors Theatre of Louisville.
First appearing on the Weathervane stage in 2012, 2021 will mark Mills’ third season with the Weathervane. In addition to Patsy Cline, some of her most notable Weathervane performances include Lois/Bianca (Kiss Me, Kate) and Roxie Hart (Chicago). This season she can also be seen as Catherine in Pippin and Ilona in She Loves Me.
“I feel at home away from home whenever I get the opportunity to come back and create theatre in the North Country,'' said Mills. “I am forever grateful to Gibbs Murray for creating such a haven for the love of the art form and to the entire Weathervane family for continuing to support artists and the North Country community.”
Created by Ted Swindley, "Always...Patsy Cline" is based on a true story. In 1961 an unusual conversation began between the famed country singer Patsy Cline and one of her biggest fans, Louise Seger, a Houston housewife. Finding herself early at Cline’s concert, Seger surprisingly meets Cline and they strike up a coffee chat that lasts until Cline’s death in 1963. Always...Patsy Cline takes us on a musical journey of their serendipitous meeting, their genuine connection and their evolving relationship from fan worship to mutual friendship. The show provides a touching glimpse into the star’s life from the perspective of a true friend. Seger provides the narrative and Cline reappears to sing the tunes that made her famous – “Walkin’ After Midnight”, “Sweet Dreams”, “I Fall To Pieces” “Crazy” - and more.
Performed to in person audiences only, audiences are currently capped at 48 percent and socially distanced throughout the theatre. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are required for unvaccinated patrons and complimentary masks available on premises.
"Always...Patsy Cline" runs in alternating repertory Sept. 15 – Oct. 6 as part of its second fall season. Weathervane’s fall season runs Sept. 7 - Oct. 10 with 7 p.m. performances Tuesday - Saturday and 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $26 - $34, and are now available at weathervanenh.org.
The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603) 837-9322, email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org), and in person Monday - Saturday. Hours Monday - Wednesday and Friday are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hours Thursday and Saturday are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website.
