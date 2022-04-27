Weathervane Theatre to hold local auditions this Sunday

Weathervane Theatre will hold its first round of local auditions for its upcoming 57th season (running June 8 — Oct. 9) this Sunday for the plays "Eurydice" by Sarah Ruhl and "North Country Shakes" by Jorge Donoso.
"North Country Shakes" is a new and original adaptation of Shakespeare’s works and will be performed on the newly constructed Weathervane outdoor stage. The play is made possible by a Challenge America Award from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Auditions will take place at Weathervane Theatre’s rehearsal space, The Grange, located at 29 Maple Street in Whitefield. All ages are welcome. Auditionees should be prepared to present a Shakespeare monologue (does not need to be memorized). Auditionees may prepare a Shakespeare monologue of their choice or can select one from Weathervane’s website to perform.
"Eurydice" and "North Country Shakes" will be directed by Jorge Donoso. "North Country Shakes" starts rehearsals May 23 with performances running June 16-24. Eurydice starts rehearsals June 13 and performs in rep July 1-Aug. 5.
The next round of local auditions will be for Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s "Jesus Christ Superstar" on Monday, June 13, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
In addition to onstage opportunities, Weathervane also seeks local behind-the-scenes talent. Open positions include carpentry, box office staff, and a residence manager. Interested applicants can submit a resume to weathervanejobs@gmail.com. Flexible hours and competitive pay for the right candidates. Additional info regarding these positions can be found at weathervanenh.org
Weathervane’s 57th season opens June 8 and runs through Oct. 9. Season productions include "Million Dollar Quartet," "Eurydice," "The Marvelous Wonderettes," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "A Class Act," Intimate Apparel" and "A Chorus Line."
Season subscriptions are currently on sale at weathervanenh.org or by phone at (603) 837-9322. Phone calls will be returned within three business days per the offseason box office schedule.
The Weathervane Theatre is located at 389 Lancaster Road in Whitefield.
