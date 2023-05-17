WHITEFIELD — On Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weathervane Theatre will hold local auditions for the productions of "North Country Shakes: The Bard on Broadway," "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," "Mamma Mia!" and "Guys and Dolls."

Auditions will take place at Weathervane Theatre’s rehearsal space, The Grange, 29 Maple Street in Whitefield. All ages are welcome. Auditionees should be prepared to present a Shakespeare monologue (does not need to be memorized) of their choice or select one from Weathervane’s website (weathervanenh.org/work-with-us/#auditions). 

