WHITEFIELD —On Saturday, May 20, from10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Weathervane Theatre will hold local auditions for the productions of "North Country Shakes: The Bard on Broadway," "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," "Mamma Mia!" and "Guys and Dolls."
Auditions will take place at Weathervane Theatre’s rehearsal space, The Grange, 29 Maple Street in Whitefield. All ages are welcome. Auditionees should be prepared to present a Shakespeare monologue (does not need to be memorized) of their choice or select one from Weathervane’s website (weathervanenh.org/work-with-us/#auditions).
Auditionees must also present a brief (30-60 seconds) song selection and provide their own accompaniment track or sing a capella. Weathervane will provide amplification. Auditionees may prepare a song of their choice or select one from Weathervane’s website.
Please note that Weathervane will work with school schedules and children cast in ‘Midsummer’ are not required to perform in weekday matinees.
In addition to onstage opportunities, Weathervane also seeks local behind-the-scenes talent including costumers, carpenters, painters, musicians, box office staff, and a residence manager. Interested applicants can submit a resume toweathervanejobs@gmail.com. Flexible hours and competitive pay for the right candidates. Additional info regarding these positions can be found at weathervanenh.org/work-with-us.
Weathervane’s 58th season opens June 9 and runs through October 14. Season productions include "Jersey Boys," "Stones in His Pockets," "Honky Tonk Laundry," "Meteor Shower," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," "Mamma Mia!" "Guys and Dolls’ and ‘Primary." Season subscriptions are currently on sale atweathervanenh.orgor by phone at (603) 837-9322. Please note all phone calls will be returned within 3 business days per the off-season box office schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.