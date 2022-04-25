WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre’s 57th season opens June 8 and runs through Oct. 9. The theater is thrilled to announce local auditions for parts in three of the productions.
The theater will be performing "Million Dollar Quartet," "Eurydice," "The Marvelous Wonderettes," "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "A Class Act," "Intimate Apparel" and "A Chorus Line."
On stage opportunities include the play "Eurydice" by Sarah Ruhl, the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and "North Country Shakes" by Jorge Donoso.
"North Country Shakes" is a new and original adaptation of Shakespeare’s works and will be performed on the newly constructed Weathervane outdoor stage. "North Country Shakes" is made possible by a $10,000 Challenge America Award from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Auditions for all productions will take place at Weathervane Theatre’s rehearsal space, The Grange, located at 35 Maple St. in Whitefield. All ages are welcome.
Auditions for "Eurydice" and "North Country Shakes" will be held on Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Auditionees should be prepared to present a Shakespeare monologue (does not need to be memorized). Auditionees may prepare a Shakespeare monologue of their choice or can select one from Weathervane’s website to perform. "Eurydice" and "North Country Shakes" will be directed by Jorge Donoso.
"North Country Shakes" starts rehearsals May 23, with performances running June 16-24. Eurydice starts rehearsals June 13 and performs in repertory July 1-Aug. 5.
Auditions for "Jesus Christ Superstar" will be held on Monday, June 13, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Auditionees should provide clearly marked sheet music and be prepared to perform 60 seconds of a song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. "Jesus Christ Superstar" will be directed by Weathervane’s longtime Resident Music Director Colin Keating. "Jesus Christ Superstar" performs in repertory Aug. 8-Sept. 4 with rehearsals starting in mid-July.
For additional audition and show information go to weathervanenh.org. Questions can be directed to info@weathervanenh.org.
In addition to onstage opportunities, Weathervane also seeks local behind-the-scenes talent.
Open positions include carpentry, box office staff and a residence manager. Interested applicants can submit a resume to weathervanejobs@gmail.com. Flexible hours and competitive pay for the right candidates. Additional information regarding these positions can be found at weathervanenh.org.
Season subscriptions are currently on sale at weathervanenh.org or by phone at (603) 837-9322. note all phone calls will be returned within three business days per the off-season box office schedule.
The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas and is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. For over half a century, it has presented high-quality professional productions of plays and musicals. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni 2021 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award Winner Ari’el Stachel.
