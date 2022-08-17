WHITEFIELD — Tony nominee and co-author of “A Class Act”, Linda Kline, will be at the Weathervane Theatre Friday, Aug. 19, for a special talkback series following the 7:30 p.m. performance of the show.
“‘A Class Act" is going to be a very special production here at the Weathervane,” said Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. “The show is smart, funny and touching. It’s got incredible music. And perhaps most importantly the artists are inspired by the material which translates to a rich audience experience.”
The subject of "A Class Act” is Ed Kleban, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist of “A Chorus Line”. The character of Ed Kleban will be performed by Ethan Paulini in the Weathervane production.
In “A Class Act” Ed Kleban, one of Broadway’s unsung champions, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in this spirited and funny musical about musicals. Nominated for five Tony Awards, including best musical, the show utilizes songs throughout Kleban’s career to highlight the essence of his experience as an incredibly talented person who just wants to be heard.
At its core, “A Class Act” is a true valentine to musical theatre. It is the most traditional musical theatre comedy piece in the Weathervane’s season. “A Class Act” centers around people who connect over things they love, in this case, that love is musical theatre.
Many of the interesting and vivid characters in this production are played by beloved Weathervane veterans. Some of the characters are real people, like Broadway legends and “A Chorus Line” creators Michael Bennett and Marvin Hamlisch. Other characters are an amalgamation of people that were in Ed’s life.
One person in Ed’s life who served as source material for some of the characters is Linda Kline who was Ed’s romantic partner at the time of his death.
“As a writer, I draw on what I know,” said Kline. “The character Mona wrote for ‘Captain Kangaroo’ because I wrote for ‘Captain Kangaroo’.” She adds that elements of the characters of Lucy and Sophie were based on herself as well.
Kline created “A Class Act” with Emmy Award winner Lonny Price over 20 years ago. While many things have changed since then, Kline still wants audiences to walk away from “A Class Act” with “a heightened appreciation for the craft. For dedication to whatever it is that you did in life.”
“A Class Act” opens at the Weathervane on Friday, Aug. 19, and will run in rotating repertory through October 8. Kline will be present at performances on opening and closing weekends.
"A Class Act" is directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad with music directed by Andrew Morrissey. The cast features Reanne Acasio, Jorge Donoso, Robert H. Fowler, Marisa Kirby, Ira Kramer, Alex Lanning, Jewel Noel, and Ethan Paulini.
Suitable for audiences 14 and over, “A Class Act” does contain some adult language and themes. Tickets are available online at weathervanenh.org, by phone (603) 837-9322, or in person at the Weathervane Box Office, 389 Lancaster Rd, Whitefield.
Performed in-person only, and audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coos County is at a red or a high-level risk for COVID-19.
The box office is generally open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days when there are two performances, the box office is open from 10 a.m. through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For the most up-to-date hours visit Weathervane’s website atweathervanenh.orgwhere tickets can be purchased 24/7.
Weathervane’s 57th rep season runs July 1 through Oct. 9. Summer performances run Monday through Saturday with 7:30 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. matinees on select Thursdays and Saturdays. Fall performances run Tuesday through Saturday with 7 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. performances on Saturdays and Sundays.
Additional season 57 productions include “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”, “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Blood Brothers”, “The Marvelous Wonderettes”, “Intimate Apparel”, and “A Chorus Line”. Season 57 tickets start at $19 and are available at weathervanenh.org.
