Linda Kline

Linda Kline, co-author of “A Class Act” will be at the Weathervane Theatre Friday, Aug. 19, for a special talkback series following the 7:30 p.m. performance of the show. (COURTESY PHOTO)

WHITEFIELD — Tony nominee and co-author of “A Class Act”, Linda Kline, will be at the Weathervane Theatre Friday, Aug. 19, for a special talkback series following the 7:30 p.m. performance of the show.

“‘A Class Act" is going to be a very special production here at the Weathervane,” said Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. “The show is smart, funny and touching. It’s got incredible music. And perhaps most importantly the artists are inspired by the material which translates to a rich audience experience.”

