WHITEFIELD —New Hampshire’s award-winning Weathervane Theatre and acclaimed Off-Broadway theatre company Out of the Box Theatrics have selected Alex Carrera and Kelly Strandemo as Playwrights in Residence for the second annual OOTB Residency at Weathervane Theatre.
“I am so honored to be able to once again collaborate with OOTB in expanding our continued commitment to fostering and developing new work including Weathervane’s very first commission,” said Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.
The OOTB Residency at Weathervane Theatre is a week-long program supporting works in development. These emerging plays will receive rehearsals and a fully-staged reading at the Weathervane. Carrera’s “Secretos” was selected from a nationwide search. Strandemo’s “Primary” was commissioned by Weathervane after the success of her play “The Congresswomen,” a political comedy that was part of Weathervane’s 2020 season.
Liz Flemming, OOTB founding producing artistic director adds, “I am unbelievably grateful to collaborate with the Weathervane Theatre on this new work initiative. OOTB and Weathervane have been developing new work in the north country for three years now and it is always such a gift to both the artists and the community.”
Alex Carrera is a Latinx actor and writer with cerebral palsy. Originally from southern California, they graduated from the University of California, San Diego in 2020 with a B.A in Theatre. The writing residency withOOTBand Weathervane Theatre is their first professional job since graduating and they are excited to be part of this community of theatre and art makers.
In “Secretos,” Beatrice has a deadbeat husband, a dead-end janitorial job, a disabled son, an angsty teenage daughter and a secret that binds this Mexican-American family together. The cast features Alex Carrera, Jorge Donoso, Robert H. Fowler, Daniel Hidalgo, Erik Keiser, Liv Lopez, Martha Thomas and Michelle Zink Muñoz. It is directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad andplays in-person and virtually Sunday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m.
Kelly Strandemo previously appeared at Weathervane in “The Congresswomen,” she was also the playwright/adapter. Kelly has appeared on stage off-Broadway, regionally, and in London, and can be seen in the upcoming films “Cardiff” and “B&B With Me.” Kelly holds amaster's degree in classical acting from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.
Strandemo’s “Primary” takes place in New Hampshire. It’s an election year in the Granite State. The dwindling number of residents of a small town are thrilled when a new family moves in, thus ensuring the national attention they receive from their traditional primary can continue. But when the new residents are anything but “traditional,” assumptions of each person’s primary desires are uncovered as they navigate how to pursue life, liberty and happiness as a community.
The cast features Avery Elledge, Robert H. Fowler, Carrie Greenberg, Ira Kramer, Alex Lanning, Deborah Osborne, and Lew Whitener. Stage directions will be read by Jordan Applewhite, candidate for New Hampshire House of Representatives. It is directed by Ethan Paulini and plays virtually and in person on Friday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.
