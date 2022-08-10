WHITEFIELD — “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the landmark rock opera from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, returns to the Weathervane stage for the first time in two decades. This iconic musical phenomenon plays in alternating repertory from Aug. 8 through Sept. 4.

Based on the historic 1971 album of the same name, this high-energy classic depicts the final weeks of Jesus’ life on earth through the eyes of Judas. A worldwide hit from Broadway to London’s West End and beyond, the classic score includes the iconic songs “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Superstar,” “Gethsemane” and more. “Jesus Christ Superstar” stars Ira Kramer as Jesus who last appeared on the Weathervane stage as Elvis Presley in “Million Dollar Quartet.”

