WHITEFIELD — “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the landmark rock opera fromAndrew Lloyd WebberandTim Rice,returns to the Weathervane stage for the first time in two decades. This iconic musical phenomenonplays in alternating repertory from Aug. 8 through Sept. 4.
Based on the historic 1971 album of the same name, this high-energy classic depicts the final weeks of Jesus’ life on earth through the eyes of Judas. A worldwide hit from Broadway to London’s West End and beyond, the classic score includes the iconic songs“I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Superstar,” “Gethsemane”and more. “Jesus Christ Superstar”stars Ira Kramer as Jesus who last appeared on the Weathervane stage as Elvis Presley in “Million Dollar Quartet.”
In addition to Kramer, the cast forJesus Christ Superstarfeatures Jorge Donoso (as Annas), Liz Flemming (Herod), Alex Lanning (Judas), Liv Lopez (Mary), Jewell Noel (Simon), Ethan Paulini (Pilate), Ephraim Takyi (Peter) and Lew Whitener (Caiaphas). Additional cast includes Reanne Acasio, Claudia Canuto, Nick Deapo, Avery Elledge, Anna Gautreaux, Carrie Greenberg, Luke Henson, Maddie Lentz, Deborah Osborne, Alexandria Reese, Ryan Rosenthal, Anna Velardi and Hazel Yarosh.
“Jesus Christ Superstar”is Weathervane’s largest show of the season and, for the first time since the pandemic, features community members.
“I’m excited about this,” said Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini, “The foundation of a super successful season is that one show where the company, the group of folks tasked with putting together a cohesive 15-weeks of alternating repertory theatre, do something amazing together and that’s this show.”
“Jesus Christ Superstar”is directed by Colin Keating, Weathervane’s longtime resident music director.The musicalmarks Keating’s first time in the director’s chair since Weathervane’s 2019 production of “The Drowsy Chaperone.”
“I’ve been wanting to doJCSat Weathervane for a long time,” said Keating. “I love this show, I love the music. I love the imagery of it. I love that you can take so many different approaches to it. We have our unique view of what this story is and will do it in a way that is simple and sincere. It is the community of people that make the story compelling.”
“Jesus Christ Superstar”features choreography by Marisa Kirby. The design team consists of Anna Gaurtreaux (scenic design), Scout Hough (lighting and technical direction), Robert Salerno (sound), Amber Slater (properties), Rien Schlecht (costumes and production management), and Hillary Jeffers (wigs). Additional creative team members include Jake Collins (associate music director), Robert H. Fowler (dance captain), Mark Hennigs (master carpenter), Kara Procell (production stage manager), Egypt Dixon and Sophie Klokinis (assistant stage management).
The show will be performed to in-person audiences only. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coos County is at a red or a high-level risk for COVID-19.
“Jesus Christ Superstar”opens Monday, Aug. 8, and runs in alternating repertory through Sunday, Sept. 4. Suitable for most audiences, this productiondoes contain implied violence, suicide and mature themes.
Tickets are available online at weathervanenh.org, by phone at (603) 837-9322, or in person at Weathervane’s Box Office at 389 Lancaster Road in Whitefield.
The box office is generally open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days of two performances, the box office is open from 10 a.m. through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For the most up-to-date hours, go to weathervanenh.org.
Weathervane’s 57th rep season runs July 1-Oct. 9 and tickets start at $19. Summer performances run Monday through Saturday with 7:30 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. matinees on select Thursdays and Saturdays. Fall performances run Tuesday through Saturday with 7 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. performances on Saturdays and Sundays.
Additional season 57 productions include “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” “A Class Act,” “Blood Brothers,” “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” ”Intimate Apparel”and “A Chorus Line”.
