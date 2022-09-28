WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre will close its season with the groundbreaking musical “A Chorus Line.”
“A Chorus Line” opened Wednesday and runs in alternating repertory through Sunday, Oct. 9. Recommended for ages 14+. Tickets are available online at weathervanenh.org, by phone (603) 837-9322 or in person at Weathervane’s box office at 389 Lancaster Road in Whitefield.
In “A Chorus Line” Broadway performers bare their souls and put their lives “on the line” as they audition for an unnamed Broadway musical. The 1975 production won the Pulitzer Prize and nine Tony Awards, including best musical. During the show’s original 15-year run it became Broadway’s longest-running musical in history, a record held for 12 years.
“A Chorus Line” was originally directed, choreographed and conceived by Michael Bennett and features a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante. Its award-winning score, featuring legendary songs “One” and “What I Did for Love” is by Marvin Hamlisch (music) and Ed Kleban (lyrics).
Kleban is also the subject of “A Class Act,” a musical currently playing in rep at Weathervane Theatre that highlights the origins of “A Chorus Line.” Weathervane Theatre is the first theatre in history to program these two pieces in the same season.
The cast of “A Chorus Line” features a mix of new and familiar faces to the Weathervane with several Broadway, off-Broadway, national tour and international tour credits to their name.
“A Chorus Line” is directed and choreographed by David Grindrod. A newcomer to Weathervane, David played Mark on the 2009 national tour of “A Chorus Line,” directed by original cast member Baayork Lee. He has since performed the show over 400 times around the world, including the 2018 New York City Center production directed by original co-choreographer, Bob Avian. He also served as Lee’s associate choreographer for the 2019 China premiere.
Performed for in-person audiences only. Currently, the theater is at full capacity. The theater has a new HVAC/air purification system that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coos County is at a red or a high-level risk for COVID-19.
The box office is generally open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days of two performances, the box office is open 10 a.m. through 30 minutes past the evening curtain.
Weathervane’s repertory season 57 concludes Oct. 9. Performances run Tuesday through Saturday with 7 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. performances on select Saturdays and Sundays. Additional season 57 productions now playing include “A Class Act,” “Blood Brothers” and “A Chorus Line.” Season 57 tickets start at $19 and are now available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.