Marisa Kirby as Cassie in "A Chorus Line"

Marisa Kirby as Cassie in "A Chorus Line." (LEW WHITENER PHOTO)

WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre will close its season with the groundbreaking musical “A Chorus Line.”

“A Chorus Line” opened Wednesday and runs in alternating repertory through Sunday, Oct. 9. Recommended for ages 14+. Tickets are available online at weathervanenh.org, by phone (603) 837-9322 or in person at Weathervane’s box office at 389 Lancaster Road in Whitefield.

