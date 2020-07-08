The Sunset Concert Series will occur this summer at the Theater in the Wood

INTERVALE – Following CDC and state guidance, the Theater in the Wood is extremely excited to announce that once again, the Sunset Concert Series will be taking place this summer. This ten-week music series will take place primarily outside this year where you will enjoy summer weather, incredible views, safe environment, and an amazing variety of terrific music. The ticket capacity will be somewhat restricted because of CDC guidelines, so getting tickets early would be important.
The Sunset Concert Series kicks off with a rescheduled performance from Adam Ezra Group on July 25. The following Saturday there will be a Jerry Garcia celebration on his birthday, Saturday, August 1, with the “Blues-Grassicana” band. The Big Takeover, led by Jamaican-born singer and songwriter NeeNee Rushie, hits the stage the following Saturday, August 8. Local favorites, The Starlight Honeys, join the lineup on August 15, and then the modern soul artist, Jesse Dee and his full band visit on August 22. Billy Wylder and their mixture of American folk and rock round out the month on August 29.
Rocking and rolling into September, the grunge duo of Muddy Ruckus visits the new amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 5 as part of their North American Tour. On Sept. 12, the Sunset Concert Series pays homage to Bob Marley as The Duppy Conquerors hit the stage. The series then takes a turn into the world of country music with No Shoes Nation Band – a tribute to Kenny Chesney, performing on Saturday, Sept. 19. The final performance of the series will feature Erinn Peet Lukes of Thunder and Rain on Saturday, Sept. 26.
More information and tickets for the Sunset Concert Series presented by Moat Mountain Brewing Co. are available at theaterinthewood.org. Members of Believe in Books Literacy Foundation get $5 off on all tickets they purchase. All net proceeds of the Sunset Concert Series will go towards the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Summer Bookmobile.
