INTERVALE — The Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s annual Fun Run will be a virtual race this year. Participants are asked to run a designated length based on age, and once complete, participants must submit a photo to Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, no later than Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Once the finish photos are received, BIBLF will be sending each participant a medal and a code to get a free pass into Story Land valid any day beginning Sept. 7 through the remainder of the 2020 season.
While BIBLF, Story Land and Memorial Hospital, the hosts of the event, wish it could be in person, they hope families will use this opportunity to get kids outside and have some fun, while earning free passes into Story Land.
Online registration is only $10 per child and is open for children up to the age of 13. Scholarships, provided by Memorial Hospital, are available for students of SAU 9, 13, 20, 3 and MSAD 72 school districts. Net proceeds from this virtual race will go towards the BIBLF’s Bookmobile Program which has been out and about visiting communities and giving out free books this Summer.
For more information and to register for the Fun Run, visit believeinbooks.org/kids-fun-run-at-story-land.html.
